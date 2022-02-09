Crypto Exchange Coinbase Forms A PAC

bySamyuktha Sriram
February 9, 2022 8:52 am
Major U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) has registered a political action committee with the Federal Election Commission.

What Happened: According to a filing first seen by Politico, Coinbase has formed the Coinbase Innovation PAC – its second attempt at direct spending on pro-crypto candidates.

Coinbase’s head of U.S. Policy Kara Calvert will run the committee alongside the crypto exchange’s chief financial officer Alesia Haas.

Coinbase previously registered a PAC in 2018, but shut it down in less than a year without raising or spending any funds.

More recently, the exchange spent as much as $1.5 million on federal lobbying last year. In the fourth quarter alone, filings indicate that Coinbase spent a sum of $740,000 on lobbying efforts.

“​​Coinbase is committed to engaging with policymakers and to promote crypto-forward policy at the federal level in the U.S.,” a Coinbase spokesperson told CoinDesk via email.

“​​We believe the bipartisan potential is clear and we intend to support crypto-forward lawmakers who align with our mission to advance economic freedom for all Americans.”

Price Action: Coinbase shares closed 1.45% higher on Tuesday at a price of $208.73.

The crypto market saw a 2.5% increase over the last day as the overall market capitalization of the industry reclaimed the $2 trillion mark.

At press time, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading at $44,175, gaining 1.48% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was up 3.65% over the same period, trading at a price of $3,194.

Photo: Courtesy of Crypto Dost on Flickr

