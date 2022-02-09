Dogecoin Moves Lower Alongside Other Major Cryptos But Scores Another Major 'Adoption' Goal

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2% lower over the 24 hours leading up to Wednesday morning.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -2.0% 24-hour against Bitcoin -1.4% 24-hour against Ethereum -2.4% 7-day +9.9% 30-day +3.8% YTD -9.5%

Why It’s Moving? DOGE traded lower along with other major cryptocurrencies as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.5% to $2 trillion at press time.

DOGE stood fifth among the top ten most-mentioned cryptocurrencies on Twitter during the last 24 hours, as per CoinTrendz data. The meme coin was also noted as trending on CoinMarketCap.

On Tuesday, DOGE and other major coins traded muted after a surge in their prices earlier in the week.

Bitcoin’s price tumbled after the U.S. Department of Justice seized $4.5 billion worth of cryptocurrency stolen during the 2016 Bitfinex hack.

Dogecoin Chatter: U.S. Figure Skating — the national governing body for the sport of figure skating — has started to accept donations in several cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, after partnering with donation platform Engiven.

It was also reported on Tuesday that a major Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) whale acquired 9 million DOGE, worth over $1.41 million.

