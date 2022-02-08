Play-To-Earn NFT Trading Card Game Skyweaver Launches With Backing From Alexis Ohanian And Coinbase

byChris Katje
February 8, 2022 12:01 pm
A free-to-play trading card game offering a unique take on the play-to-earn NFT market is launching to the public Tuesday.

About Skyweaver: Free-to-play trading card game Skyweaver comes from Horizon Blockchain Games, a gaming company that co-created the ERC-1155 NFT standard. The cross-platform game can be played on mobile devices, tablets and desktops.

The game is similar to popular trading card games like Hearthstone from Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Magic: The Gathering Arena from Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

The game has over 500 unique cards that can be unlocked in the game for free. It had a soft launch in November 2021, going live on the Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) mainnet. Gamers have the chance to compete for NFTs through challenges and weekly leaderboards.

A competitive conquest game mode offers ultra-rare gold cards and is the only place where the cards can be acquired outside of the marketplace.

Open beta launched Tuesday. Additional features are slated to be added throughout 2022 including in-game guilds, expansion sets and puzzle games.

NFT Marketplace: Users of the game can win, own, trade and sell their NFT trading cards with a peer-to-peer decentralized marketplace.

The Skyweaver Market uses Niftyswap Protocol, an in-house development that is the first NFT automated market maker. The marketplace is designed to bolster liquidity. Prices are algorithmically calculated with no-bid or sell orders, which means users can buy and sell the NFT trading cards instantly.

Since its soft launch in November 2021, gamers have spent over $1.7 million on Skyweaver items in the marketplace.

Investors: Among the investors in Skyweaver are Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), Bitkraft, Polychain and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Ohanian has said Skyweaver was the game that showed him the potential of Web3 gaming.

“I’ve been fortunate to be an investor in Skyweaver from the start, but most importantly, I was a fan first,” Ohanian said. “It was the first game that really opened my eyes to the vast potential of play-to-earn and NFT gaming.”

Ohanian wrote a post on Medium in 2019 about the game where he called Skyweaver “a digital trading card game with blockchain superpowers.”

“The future of this space will be dictated by companies like Horizon, who have been hard at work building a community and meticulously refining their product to not only appeal to Web3 gamers but to gaming audiences at large.”

Strong User Base: Skyweaver is one of the most well-known trading card games. Over three million matches have been played in the private beta of the game.

The game has been installed on over 233,000 devices, according to the company.

Over 345,000 people are on the beta waitlist for the game.

A Discord for Skyweaver has 99,604 members at the time of writing, a higher total than other popular Web2 trading card games like Hearthstone and Magic: The Gathering Arena.

The company expects to help bring millions of users from Web2 gaming to Web3 gaming with the public launch of Skyweaver.

“We see Skyweaver as bridging the gap that currently exists between the Web2 and Web3 gaming communities, with all the potential that holds for mass-market adoption and growth of the Skyweaver ecosystem,” said Horizon Blockchain Games co-founder and CEO Peter Kieltyka.

