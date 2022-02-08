Why Does Shiba Inu Coin Want Coinbase To Be Its Valentine?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is asking Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) to be its valentine amid a renewed cryptocurrency rally.

Shiba Inu Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 20.8% 24-hour against Bitcoin 16.5% 24-hour against Ethereum 17.7% 7-day 56.6% 30-day -19.3% YTD performance -0.7%

Why It’s Moving? The project linked to the Shiba Inu coin sent out a tweet Monday, asking Coinbase to send it a direct message. Referring to Valentine’s Day, Shiba Inu said the two companies have a “pending ‘match.’”

Hey @coinbase send us a DM. Valentine's Day is approaching and we have a pending "match" u + me = . — Shib (@Shibtoken) February 7, 2022

Recent data from Coinbase indicated that a majority of investors on the exchange are bullish on Shiba Inu.

Coinbase listed Shiba Inu last year after first making trading available on its Pro platform.

SHIB was the second most mentioned coin on Twitter behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) at press time. It attracted 2,796 tweets, while BTC was mentioned in 5,639 tweets, according to Cointrendz data.

The Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) rival was also noted trending on CoinMarketCap, a cryptocurrency price-tracking website.

Shiba Inu Chatter: The valentine's day reference attracted 4,573 retweets and 19,800 likes and got the Crypto Twitter wondering on the meaning behind the sudden affection for Coinbase.

In my opinion, $SHIB is trying to deliver a small message, Shibarium network will be launched on 14 February (Valentines Day), and it will be available on Coin-Base! It makes sense? Hope that Stay Strong #SHIBARAMY — Charbel Ayoub (@Charbeljayoub) February 7, 2022

