Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Break Away From Stocks — Is A 'Bit of A Short Squeeze' Responsible?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 7, 2022 8:49 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Break Away From Stocks — Is A 'Bit of A Short Squeeze' Responsible?

Bitcoin and other major coins continued to trade higher on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 5.5% to $2.1 trillion.

Price Performance Of Major Coins
Coin 24-hour 7-day Price
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) 4.6% 13.7% $43,797.33
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) 3.9% 16.6% $3,138.18
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) 6.9% 14.7% $0.16
Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinGecko)
Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price
XRP (XRP) +22.7% $0.83
Kadena (KDA) +21.8% $7.75
Polygon (MATIC) +17.3% $2

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: The cryptocurrency market diverged course from U.S. equities on Monday as the S&P500 and Nasdaq closed lower to begin the week.

The breakoff from other assets took place among a dominance of short liquidation, according to Glassnode data. This could indicate a possible short squeeze as the cause of an increase in Bitcoin prices.

Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst with the United Kingdom-based digital asset broker GlobalBlock, said $270 million of short positions were liquidated leading to a “bit of a short squeeze.”

“Sentiment around the crypto market has dramatically improved over the weekend as Bitcoin has also broken out of a downtrend on the RSI dating back to October – Bitcoin broke out of two similar downtrends on the RSI within the past year, which both resulted in incredible rallies, hence potentially foreshadowing a Bitcoin rally to the upside,” wrote Sotiriou, in a note seen by Benzinga.

Pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader Kaleo said that the price actions feels “overextended” at the current levels. 

“Expecting a retest to $40K before we see any continuation higher,” said the analyst in a tweet. 

Bitcoin believers are back, according to Edward Moya, a senior analyst with OANDA. He said that frothy calls are returning as confidence rises.

The “Fear & Greed Index” by Alternative, which indicated “Fear” yesterday, is now signaling “Neutral.”

On altcoins, Moya said that many crypto traders were looking for a “strong” altcoin season once Bitcoin stabilizes above the $50,000 mark.

Noting the mixed markets on Monday, Moya wrote, “​​Ethereum, Cardano, Terra, and Solana are all up over 5% on the day as well. The true test for cryptos will be can they maintain a rally if risk aversion hits all markets.”

Read Next: Sequoia Capital India Leads $450M Investment Round In Ethereum Layer 2 Solution Polygon

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Top 10 Stock Market Moving Headlines From Last Week: Peloton Transition, Disney Earnings, Crypto Ads, SpaceX Event And More

Every day, Benzinga TV covers the biggest topics of the stock market. Benzinga’s new weekly highlights show features the top 10 events of the previous week. Follow Benzinga on YouTube for daily shows committed to providing the best market news and commentary. read more
Dogecoin Profitability Back Above 50%: Top BSC Whales Accumulate 324M DOGE

Dogecoin Profitability Back Above 50%: Top BSC Whales Accumulate 324M DOGE

According to the IntoTheBlock data, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) at least 52% of all Dogecoin holders are currently in pr read more
Super Bowl LVI Becomes Crypto Bowl With Commercials, Ad Campaigns For Big Game

Super Bowl LVI Becomes Crypto Bowl With Commercials, Ad Campaigns For Big Game

Super Bowl LVI could go down as one of the most talked about NFL games of all-time for a growing sector. Talk in the cryptocurrency sector centers on the massive bets being taken by companies to promote their cryptocurrency exchanges and platforms, leading to the game being labeled the “Crypto Bowl” by several publications. read more
Dogecoin Slumps In Line With Wider Market: Is The Meme Coin Overreacting To Bitcoin Dips?

Dogecoin Slumps In Line With Wider Market: Is The Meme Coin Overreacting To Bitcoin Dips?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded nearly 3.1% lower at $0.15  in the early hours of Friday on the back of inflation-related concerns. read more