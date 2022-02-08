Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Break Away From Stocks — Is A 'Bit of A Short Squeeze' Responsible?
Bitcoin and other major coins continued to trade higher on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 5.5% to $2.1 trillion.
|Coin
|24-hour
|7-day
|Price
|Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)
|4.6%
|13.7%
|$43,797.33
|Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)
|3.9%
|16.6%
|$3,138.18
|Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)
|6.9%
|14.7%
|$0.16
|Cryptocurrency
|24-Hour % Change (+/-)
|Price
|XRP (XRP)
|+22.7%
|$0.83
|Kadena (KDA)
|+21.8%
|$7.75
|Polygon (MATIC)
|+17.3%
|$2
See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)
Why It Matters: The cryptocurrency market diverged course from U.S. equities on Monday as the S&P500 and Nasdaq closed lower to begin the week.
The breakoff from other assets took place among a dominance of short liquidation, according to Glassnode data. This could indicate a possible short squeeze as the cause of an increase in Bitcoin prices.
After three months in a persistent downtrend, #Bitcoin has experienced a counter-trend rally, pushing above $44k.
Short liquidation dominance has also increased, suggesting that a short squeeze is a partial driver of the move.
Read more in our analysishttps://t.co/5IWpwaxDSU pic.twitter.com/L0f6hGahLh
— glassnode (@glassnode) February 7, 2022
Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst with the United Kingdom-based digital asset broker GlobalBlock, said $270 million of short positions were liquidated leading to a “bit of a short squeeze.”
“Sentiment around the crypto market has dramatically improved over the weekend as Bitcoin has also broken out of a downtrend on the RSI dating back to October – Bitcoin broke out of two similar downtrends on the RSI within the past year, which both resulted in incredible rallies, hence potentially foreshadowing a Bitcoin rally to the upside,” wrote Sotiriou, in a note seen by Benzinga.
Pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader Kaleo said that the price actions feels “overextended” at the current levels.
“Expecting a retest to $40K before we see any continuation higher,” said the analyst in a tweet.
PA feels a bit overextended here after retesting the highs from the January range.
Expecting a retest to $40K before we see any continuation higher. pic.twitter.com/Mf7euuHKoL
— K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) February 7, 2022
Bitcoin believers are back, according to Edward Moya, a senior analyst with OANDA. He said that frothy calls are returning as confidence rises.
The “Fear & Greed Index” by Alternative, which indicated “Fear” yesterday, is now signaling “Neutral.”
On altcoins, Moya said that many crypto traders were looking for a “strong” altcoin season once Bitcoin stabilizes above the $50,000 mark.
Noting the mixed markets on Monday, Moya wrote, “Ethereum, Cardano, Terra, and Solana are all up over 5% on the day as well. The true test for cryptos will be can they maintain a rally if risk aversion hits all markets.”
Read Next: Sequoia Capital India Leads $450M Investment Round In Ethereum Layer 2 Solution Polygon
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.