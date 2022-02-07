Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Cryptocurrency-related stocks including Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) are trading higher Monday morning amid a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

The continued move higher in Bitcoin and Ether, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, seems to be the result of a technical breakout.

Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The stock was up 2.99% at $200.25 at time of publication.

Marathon Digital is focused on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine the digital assets. The stock was up 7.34% at $25.24 at publication time.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. At publication time, the stock was up 8.63% at $18.01.

BTC, ETH Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was up 2.71% at $42,827 over a 24-hour period and Ethereum was up 2.39% at $3,087.52 over the same period of time.

