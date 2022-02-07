A New Online Marketplace Hopes To Put The Currency Back In Cryptocurrency

Photo by Dmitry Demidko on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

As much as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) have transformed the global economy, they have somewhat failed to deliver on their original purpose: to pay for goods and services.

Many people think of crypto as digital cash, but the reality is that few merchants accept it as payment. Major retailers and e-commerce platforms like Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), and eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) still do not accept payment in any coin or token.

This can be a source of frustration to those in the crypto community who wish to spend their coins on goods, not trade them as speculative assets.

Enter Ethair Market.

Ethair is an online marketplace that looks to deliver on the early promise of crypto. Users can make purchases with their favorite coins: Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC), Dogecoin, Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP), and the platform’s native token Ethair Token (CRYPTO: ETHR).

The market also hopes to be a more fair and equitable platform than its competitors by drastically reducing fees to both buyers and sellers and introducing a reward system.

When a transaction occurs, the buyer is awarded 12.5% of the final value fee (FVF), while the seller gets 25%. These points can be used to purchase items, pay for fees, or exchange for ETHR. Those exchanging their points for ETHR enjoy a 10% bonus over those purchasing directly.

ETHR is built on the Ethereum blockchain, one of the most popular and secure blockchains in existence. The token can be used to reduce FVFs charged (a 10% reduction for those who hold 100 ETHR or more) and eliminate settlement fees charged by payment processors (2.9% when paying with a credit card). Holding the token allows users to vote in the governance of ETHR.

And, like any cryptocurrency, ETHR can appreciate in value. The only way new ETHR can be minted is when users exchange their points for ETHR. Ethair hopes this will encourage people to use the site and keep the circulating supply proportional to the site’s use.

Users who are excited by the prospect of actually buying products with their cryptocurrency can invite their friends. They are then awarded a referral bonus in the ETHR token.

For those who wish to use traditional payment methods, all the normal options available. But Ethair’s real power lies in its facilitating the use of cryptocurrency, helping to drive adoption and deliver on crypto’s original promise.

To learn more, check out https://www.ethair.com/.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.