Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone

byBibhu Pattnaik
February 6, 2022 10:06 am
What a day for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme coin’s official Twitter account now has over three million followers. 

Today, Dogecoin became the second-largest crypto on the social media platform behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and the Doge community was celebrating.

Dogecoin’s popularity has skyrocketed with continued support from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk during the fourth quarter of 2021. The crypto's Twitter account has been steadily growing after surpassing a million followers in April of last year.

Also Read: Do You Think Dogecoin Can Reach $1 Before Ethereum Gets To $10,000, And Cardano Hits $5? 

Dogecoin set another historic milestone last week as data showed the tokenized DOGE smart contract is now the fourth most used contract on the Binance Smart Chain (CRYPTO: BNB) blockchain, well ahead of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC).

DOGE is currently trading at $0.1459, down 2.43% in the last 24 hours. However, it is up by 3.51% in the last seven days. It hit an all-time high of $0.73 on May 8, 2021, but has since pulled back over 80%. 

Despite its decline, the meme coin is still the 11th most valuable cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

While the Dogecoin Twitter account marked today's milestone, Billy Markus, the co-founder of DOGE, who tweets under the name Shibetoshi Nakamoto, has himself surpassed a million Twitter followers.

