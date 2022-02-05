German Soccer Club TSG Hoffenheim Partners With Baby Doge To Offer NFTs And More

byBibhu Pattnaik
February 5, 2022 3:28 pm
German Soccer Club TSG Hoffenheim Partners With Baby Doge To Offer NFTs And More

German soccer club TSG Hoffenheim has recently partnered with Baby DogeCoin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) to offer non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to fans.

Along with NFTs, TSG will also provide several other exciting projects to fans. 

According to the report, Director of Partnerships at Baby Doge Mike Watson said the deal is beneficial for his project since it places the meme coin in the renowned Bundesliga.

The collaboration will include numerous other promotional materials such as LED advertising around the pitch at all home matches and other wide-reaching marketing tools.

Another meme coin, Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI), is also making deals with professional soccer teams. The meme coin has partnered with Kerala Blasters FC, the Spanish Cadiz, and the Italian Napoli. 

Baby Doge was launched last year, but has already secured a large following in a short time due to its strategic partnership deals. The crypto has already amassed over 1.3 million holders.

