Super Bowl LVI NFTS Continue NFL's Partnership With Ticketmaster: Here Are The Details

The National Football League is continuing its push into non-fungible tokens with a new collection highlighting Super Bowl LVI and past Super Bowls that were hosted in the city of Los Angeles.

What Happened: The National Football League announced it will give everyone who attends Super Bowl LVI a free NFT to commemorate their experience.

The NFT comes through a partnership with Ticketmaster, a unit of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV). The NFTs will be unique to each attendee, with the section, row and seat from their real ticket appearing on the digital collectible.

“We first began offering virtual commemorative ticker NFTs to fans during the regular season,” NFL SVP Club Business Development Bobby Gallo said. “We witnessed great success with this one-of-a-kind fan experience, which provided the momentum to continue this program throughout the postseason and ultimately at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.”

The NFL will also launch a series of seven historic commemorative NFTs highlighting the past Super Bowls hosted in the city of Los Angeles (Super Bowl I, VII, XI, XIV, XVII, XXI, XXVII).

The new NFTs will be released once per day beginning on Feb. 6 and ending on Feb 13. New club specific NFTs for the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will be released on Feb. 2.

The NFTs are hosted on the Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) blockchain.

Related Link: How To Buy NFTs

Why It’s Important: The launch of Super Bowl ticket NFTs follows up on previously released items during the regular season. The first collection was sold for $10 each and the secondary market quickly saw the tickets, which were limited to 125 per team, sell for hundreds and thousands of dollars each.

“Collecting ticket stubs has always been something our fans love to do, especially the season’s biggest game, and offering customized Super Bowl NFTs allows us to enhance the gameday experience, while also enabling us to further evaluate the NFT space for future ticketing and event engagement opportunities,” Gallo said.

The continued partnership highlights how both the NFL and Ticketmaster are recognizing the opportunity in the NFT space and the collectability of the items, while giving the two entities a chance to gauge demand coming from fans of the league and NFTs.