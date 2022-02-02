Super Bowl LVI NFTS Continue NFL's Partnership With Ticketmaster: Here Are The Details

byChris Katje
February 2, 2022 5:18 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Super Bowl LVI NFTS Continue NFL's Partnership With Ticketmaster: Here Are The Details

The National Football League is continuing its push into non-fungible tokens with a new collection highlighting Super Bowl LVI and past Super Bowls that were hosted in the city of Los Angeles.

What Happened: The National Football League announced it will give everyone who attends Super Bowl LVI a free NFT to commemorate their experience.

The NFT comes through a partnership with Ticketmaster, a unit of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV). The NFTs will be unique to each attendee, with the section, row and seat from their real ticket appearing on the digital collectible.

“We first began offering virtual commemorative ticker NFTs to fans during the regular season,” NFL SVP Club Business Development Bobby Gallo said. “We witnessed great success with this one-of-a-kind fan experience, which provided the momentum to continue this program throughout the postseason and ultimately at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.”

The NFL will also launch a series of seven historic commemorative NFTs highlighting the past Super Bowls hosted in the city of Los Angeles (Super Bowl I, VII, XI, XIV, XVII, XXI, XXVII).

The new NFTs will be released once per day beginning on Feb. 6 and ending on Feb 13. New club specific NFTs for the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will be released on Feb. 2.

The NFTs are hosted on the Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) blockchain.

Related Link: How To Buy NFTs 

Why It’s Important: The launch of Super Bowl ticket NFTs follows up on previously released items during the regular season. The first collection was sold for $10 each and the secondary market quickly saw the tickets, which were limited to 125 per team, sell for hundreds and thousands of dollars each.

“Collecting ticket stubs has always been something our fans love to do, especially the season’s biggest game, and offering customized Super Bowl NFTs allows us to enhance the gameday experience, while also enabling us to further evaluate the NFT space for future ticketing and event engagement opportunities,” Gallo said.

The continued partnership highlights how both the NFL and Ticketmaster are recognizing the opportunity in the NFT space and the collectability of the items, while giving the two entities a chance to gauge demand coming from fans of the league and NFTs.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Sports Markets General

Related Articles

Iconic Sports Illustrated Covers Getting NFT Treatment: Here's How You Can Get One

Iconic Sports Illustrated Covers Getting NFT Treatment: Here's How You Can Get One

Sports Illustrated is launching non-fungible tokens of some of its iconic covers in a new deal announced this week. What Happened: Sports Illustrated, an Authentic Brands Group company, announced a partnership with OneOf to create a non-fungible token collection of several of its magazine covers. read more
Top Crypto Projects To Follow In 2022

Top Crypto Projects To Follow In 2022

The most recent cryptocurrency bull run is in rocky territory as of right now, but that doesn’t mean that cryptocurrency as a whole is a bad investment. In fact, a correction is actually the best time to put money into the cryptocurrency market, as you’ll see bigger gains once the market recovers and starts to improve. read more
Buy NFTs With A Credit Card, No Crypto: What Investors Should Know About MoonPay NFT Checkout

Buy NFTs With A Credit Card, No Crypto: What Investors Should Know About MoonPay NFT Checkout

Cryptocurrency company MoonPay is known for helping celebrities buy large NFTs. Now the company wants to help bring new people to the non-fungible token space with a simple three-step method. Here are the details. read more
Why Is Ethereum-Based Polygon Buoyant Today?

Why Is Ethereum-Based Polygon Buoyant Today?

Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) traded 10% higher at $1.59 over 24 hours leading up to late night Tuesday. Polygon, In Numbers:  read more