This Aluminum Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, AMD, GE And Ford

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) might not have been the talk among financial news outlets in 2021, but bullish traders and investors didn’t need the support.

Since January 2021, Alcoa stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular electric vehicle and tech stocks: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Alcoa is a vertically integrated aluminum company with operations including bauxite mining alumina refining, and the manufacture of primary aluminum. Alcoa sells aluminum products to customers in the transportation, building and construction, packaging, wire and other industrial markets.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Alcoa’s profits are closely tied to prevailing commodity prices along the aluminum supply chain. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Here's how the returns break down from January 2021 to the present:

GE is up from $85.92 to $94.48 for a return of 9.96%

Tesla is up from $839.81 to $936.72 for a return of 11.54%

AMD is up from $87.66 to $114.25 for a return of 30.33%

Ford is up from $10.83 to $20.30 for a return of 87.44%

And finally, Alcoa is up from $18.82 to $56.71 for a return of 201.33%

