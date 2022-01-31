Want To Enroll In A Floki University? Here's How And Why The Cryptocurrency Is Offering Courses

byAdrian Zmudzinski
January 31, 2022 3:35 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Want To Enroll In A Floki University? Here's How And Why The Cryptocurrency Is Offering Courses

Floki Inu's (CRYPTO: FLOKI) team plans to boost crypto education through a partnership with TechTree by launching Floki University.

The announcement closely follows the coin's team's decision to transition to a decentralized autonomous organization and forgo control over its ecosystem.

What Happened: Floki Inu's team announced in a message sent through the token's official Telegram channel that its program aims to educate users "in the ins and outs of responsible crypto investing." Furthermore, the team also partnered with charity Pencils of Promise, helping build schools in places like Dodo Dompa, Ghana, though the announcement does not specify how much funds will be donated.

See Also: CAN FLOKI INU REACH $0.01?

TechTree offers crypto education for cybersecurity, wallet management and other basics, decentralized finance (DeFi), DeFi farming and non-fungible tokens. Now the firm will be managing Floki Inu's educational efforts, which — as Floki Inu's team brazenly highlights — will feature plenty of memes.

FLOKI Price Action: As of press time, Floki Inu is trading at $0.00004012 after seeing its price increase by about 6.95% over the last 24 hours.

Photo: Courtesy Floki Inu

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Education Markets General

Related Articles

TikTok Influencer Buys Meal With Shiba Inu, But Would You Pay 158K SHIB For This?

TikTok Influencer Buys Meal With Shiba Inu, But Would You Pay 158K SHIB For This?

Fans of major memecoin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) have started to conquer the physical world, with at least one brick-and-mortar business now accepting the crypto for food. read more
Is Dogecoin Ready To Wake Up And Go On A Tear? The Answer May Be Coming In Days

Is Dogecoin Ready To Wake Up And Go On A Tear? The Answer May Be Coming In Days

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been in a sleepy slumber since Jan. 22 when the crypto fell to the 12-cent level and immediately bounced up above the 13-cent mark. read more
El Salvador's President Predicts 'Gigantic Price Increase' For Bitcoin

El Salvador's President Predicts 'Gigantic Price Increase' For Bitcoin

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele is pointing out how limited Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) supply really is, suggesting that it will inevitably lead to a drastic increase in its price over time. read more
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $43,5K (15,888 MANA) In Decentraland

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $43,5K (15,888 MANA) In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $43,533, which is 3.47x the current floor price of 4.64 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ($43,533 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. read more