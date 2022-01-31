Want To Enroll In A Floki University? Here's How And Why The Cryptocurrency Is Offering Courses

Floki Inu's (CRYPTO: FLOKI) team plans to boost crypto education through a partnership with TechTree by launching Floki University.

The announcement closely follows the coin's team's decision to transition to a decentralized autonomous organization and forgo control over its ecosystem.

What Happened: Floki Inu's team announced in a message sent through the token's official Telegram channel that its program aims to educate users "in the ins and outs of responsible crypto investing." Furthermore, the team also partnered with charity Pencils of Promise, helping build schools in places like Dodo Dompa, Ghana, though the announcement does not specify how much funds will be donated.

See Also: CAN FLOKI INU REACH $0.01?

TechTree offers crypto education for cybersecurity, wallet management and other basics, decentralized finance (DeFi), DeFi farming and non-fungible tokens. Now the firm will be managing Floki Inu's educational efforts, which — as Floki Inu's team brazenly highlights — will feature plenty of memes.

FLOKI Price Action: As of press time, Floki Inu is trading at $0.00004012 after seeing its price increase by about 6.95% over the last 24 hours.

Photo: Courtesy Floki Inu