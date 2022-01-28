Friday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

byBenzinga Insights
January 28, 2022 9:24 am
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • BitTorrent [OLD] (CRYPTO: BTTOLD) increased by 4.65% to $0.0. Trading volume for this coin is 2.63 million, which is 99.49% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,102,744,142.00.
    Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) is up 4.64% at $5.49. The trading volume for this coin is currently $191.95 million, which is 83.1% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FLOW’s estimated market cap is $1,712,996,193.00.
    Circulating Supply: 318,082,398.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Bitkub Coin (CRYPTO: KUB) rose 3.97% to $9.83 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 13.95 million, which is 40.05% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KUB’s estimated market cap is $872,028,477.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 88,750,000.02
    Max Supply: 110,000,000.00
  • Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) increased by 2.76% to $1810.44. Trading volume for this coin is 55.50 million, which is 43.02% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MKR’s estimated market cap is $1,630,765,970.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 901,310.95
    Max Supply: 1,005,577.00
  • Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) is up 2.41% at $383.89. Binance Coin’s current trading volume totals $1.60 billion, a 18.31% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BNB’s estimated market cap is $64,632,384,888.00.
    Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.90
    Max Supply: 168,137,035.90
  • Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO: BAT) increased by 2.1% to $0.85. Trading volume for this coin is 146.48 million, which is 60.65% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BAT’s estimated market cap is $1,278,209,288.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,494,840,445.45
    Max Supply: 1,500,000,000.00
  • cDAI (CRYPTO: CDAI) rose 1.59% to $0.02 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $44.45 million, which is 30.71% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CDAI’s estimated market cap is $2,635,943,585.00.
    Circulating Supply: 118,813,942,376.12
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) fell 1.44% to $1.63 over the past 24 hours. Polygon’s current trading volume totals $1.27 billion, a 17.37% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $MATIC’s estimated market cap is $11,167,181,662.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
  • Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ) declined by 1.38% to $1.62 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 196.92 million, which is 52.15% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ENJ’s estimated market cap is $1,510,553,965.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 934,340,659.57
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Magic Internet Money (CRYPTO: MIM) decreased by 1.1% to $0.99 over the past 24 hours. Magic Internet Money’s current trading volume totals $2.08 billion, a 719.67% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $MIM’s estimated market cap is $4,638,465,574.00.
    Circulating Supply: 4,697,711,141.01
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • KuCoin Token (CRYPTO: KCS) fell 1.1% to $16.23 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 15.06 million, which is 49.67% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $KCS’s estimated market cap is $1,238,611,250.00.
    Circulating Supply: 76,429,661.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) fell 1.08% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 20.02 million, which is 77.03% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XEC’s estimated market cap is $1,359,511,604.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 18,963,560,923,313.00
    Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000.00
  • Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) fell 1.03% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 645.61 million, which is 80.84% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $11,459,500,241.00.
    Circulating Supply: 549,148,542,843,732.56
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • TerraUSD (CRYPTO: UST) fell 1.02% to $0.99 over the past 24 hours. TerraUSD’s current trading volume totals $2.10 billion, a 1005.71% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $UST’s estimated market cap is $11,199,464,213.00.
    Circulating Supply: 11,276,040,764.74
    Max Supply: Not Available

