Friday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

GAINERS

BitTorrent [OLD] (CRYPTO: BTTOLD) increased by 4.65% to $0.0. Trading volume for this coin is 2.63 million, which is 99.49% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,102,744,142.00.

Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 318,082,398.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 88,750,000.02

Max Supply: 110,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 901,310.95

Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.90

Max Supply: 168,137,035.90

Circulating Supply: 1,494,840,445.45

Max Supply: 1,500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 118,813,942,376.12

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) fell 1.44% to $1.63 over the past 24 hours. Polygon’s current trading volume totals $1.27 billion, a 17.37% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $MATIC’s estimated market cap is $11,167,181,662.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 934,340,659.57

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 4,697,711,141.01

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 76,429,661.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,963,560,923,313.00

Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 549,148,542,843,732.56

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 11,276,040,764.74

Max Supply: Not Available

