What To Watch For When Robinhood Reports Q4 Results After The Bell

byAdam Eckert
January 27, 2022 2:56 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What To Watch For When Robinhood Reports Q4 Results After The Bell

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) is set to announce its fourth-quarter financial results after the closing bell in what will be the company's second earnings report since its IPO in July. 

The stock has significantly underperformed the overall market since making its public debut. Robinhood shares initially soared well above its IPO price of $38, but disappointing quarterly results set the stock on a downward trajectory from which it has yet to recover. 

Ahead of its IPO, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev told potential investors that they could expect to see Robinhood diversify its business and revenue streams over time.

That is something that analysts will be focusing on tonight. 

During the company's third-quarter earnings call, Robinhood said this was the first time more new customers made their first trade in crypto instead of stocks. Executives also attributed more than 60% of cryptocurrency trading volumes to Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

See Also: Dogecoin Crashes Over 16% Today; Top Crypto Youtuber Says Robinhood Wallet May Turn Things Around

Robinhood reported transaction-based revenue of $267 million, cryptocurrency revenue of $51 million and equity transaction revenue of $50 million.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $325 million.

Analysts will also be paying attention to monthly active users and new funded accounts. The company reported 18.9 million MAUs in the third-quarter and ended the quarter with 22.4 million funded accounts. Robinhood guided for around 660,000 new funded accounts in the fourth quarter. 

If Robinhood is able to show expanding revenue streams or better-than-expected client growth, its beaten-down stock could see more investor interest. 

HOOD Price Action: Robinhood has traded as low as $11.15 and as high as $85 since listing on the Nasdaq last year.

The stock was down 6.48% at $11.61Thursday afternoon.

Photo: Ibai from Flickr.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Earnings News Previews Top Stories Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Vladimir Putin Says Russia Has 'Competitive Advantages' With Crypto Mining As Central Bank Calls For Ban

Vladimir Putin Says Russia Has 'Competitive Advantages' With Crypto Mining As Central Bank Calls For Ban

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent statements have offered hope that the complete ban on cryptocurrencies proposed by the country's central bank will not take effect as planned. read more
Ethereum Whales Buy $88M Shiba Inu Tokens

Ethereum Whales Buy $88M Shiba Inu Tokens

The largest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallets have acquired $88 million worth of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) over the past few days. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Stumbling Today Amid A Hamburger-Driven Social Media Frenzy?

Why Is Dogecoin Stumbling Today Amid A Hamburger-Driven Social Media Frenzy?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded nearly 2.6% lower over 24 hours leading up to Thursday morning. Dogecoin, In Numbers:  read more
Why Is 'Accept Doge' Trending On Twitter Today?

Why Is 'Accept Doge' Trending On Twitter Today?

The hashtag “Accept Doge” is trending on social media platform Twitter in the United States on Thursday. read more