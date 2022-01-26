Johnny Depp Rolls Out NFT Collection Of Personal Artwork: How You Can Get One

Legendary actor Johnny Depp is set to release a collection of non-fungible tokens that feature his friends and heroes in artwork he personally created. Here are the details.

What Happened: A collection of 11,111 non-fungible tokens called “Never Fear Truth” are set to launch. The NFTs feature portraits of friends and heroes created using artwork from Depp that was animated to create the digital collectables.

People featured in the collection include Depp, Marlon Brando, Elizabeth Taylor, Hunter S. Thompson, Heath Ledger, Tim Burton and Lily-Rose Depp. Depp’s late dog Mooh and a fictional character created by his son called Bunnyman are also included in the NFT series.

Twenty-five percent of proceeds from NFT sales will go to various charities supported by Depp and the heroes used in the collection.

An exclusive Discord will be available to holders of a “Never Fear Truth” NFT.

“I’ve always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire,” Depp said.

What’s Next: The website for the Depp NFTs launches Jan. 26. A raffle will take place to decide who will be able to purchase the NFTs. The raffle closes on Feb. 9, and the NFTs will go on sale to raffle winners on Feb. 17, 2022.

Secondary sales will be supported through NFT marketplace Rarible.

10,000 NFTs will be available via public sale and 1,111 will be held by Depp to allocate to fans and charities.

Each NFT comes with a high-resolution physical edition that can be redeemed one time by the owner for the cost of production and delivery.

“My innovation in the NFT space has just begun,” Depp said.

Photo by Elliot Nyman/Pantheon Art.