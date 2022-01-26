Crypto Exchange Gemini Subsidiary Becomes US Registered Broker-Dealer

byAdrian Zmudzinski
January 26, 2022 1:05 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Crypto Exchange Gemini Subsidiary Becomes US Registered Broker-Dealer

Gemini Galactic — a subsidiary of major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Gemini — has received approval for a membership in the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) — enabling the platform to operate as a broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

What Happened: FINRA approved Gemini Galactic to operate an alternative trading system that will facilitate the trading of “digital asset securities,” according to a Wednesday Coindesk report. Tokenized securities are subject to the same U.S. securities laws that regulate traditional stocks and bonds, which means that only regulated broker-dealers can facilitate trades involving these assets.

See Also: GEMINI REVIEW

Gemini director of custody John Reinhardt said that it remains to be seen which tokenized securities will be available to trade. He expects those offerings to "initially include private placements and, as the market matures, may include public offerings as well."

Reinhardt believes that "the growth of the digital asset securities market and the use of blockchain for securities infrastructure will depend on further clarity from regulators and additional investment by companies such as Gemini."

He expects that "once there are real use cases, the market will be able to grow, and we are excited to be a pioneer in this space."

Gemini is owned by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss (known as the Winklevoss twins) which is the reason the company's name is the zodiac sign symbolized by twins. The pair is best known for accepting a $65 million settlement in a lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Photo: Courtesy of TechCrunch on Flickr

 

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Government Regulations Markets

Related Articles

How Jack Dorsey Reacted To News Mark Zuckerberg Is Considering A Sale of Crypto Project Diem

How Jack Dorsey Reacted To News Mark Zuckerberg Is Considering A Sale of Crypto Project Diem

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) co-founder Jack Dorsey has responded to news that Meta Platforms Inc. read more
Quantum Computers Will Crack Bitcoin Algorithm; Researchers Say Changes Are Needed

Quantum Computers Will Crack Bitcoin Algorithm; Researchers Say Changes Are Needed

Quantum researchers at the University of Sussex have recently calculated the time needed for a quantum computer to crack Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) code. read more
Bitcoin Rally Continues As Google Launch A Blockchain Division

Bitcoin Rally Continues As Google Launch A Blockchain Division

By Marcus Sotiriou, Analyst at the UK based digital asset broker GlobalBlock, who are  read more
Bitcoin Whale Moves 597 BTC Off Coinbase

Bitcoin Whale Moves 597 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $21,901,023 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1P5ZEDWTKTFGxQjZphgWPQUpe554WKDfHQ. read more