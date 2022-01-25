Someone Just Sent $23M In Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

byBenzinga Insights
January 25, 2022 12:38 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Someone Just Sent $23M In Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $23,206,198 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:

1DgMKNYHHmGuLJkziUXKz1CdWix8FFkQxa

You can view more details about the transaction here.

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically a bearish signal. Most high networth cryptocurrency traders hold their funds on a hardware wallet, as these devices offer better security than cryptocurrency exchanges. Hardware wallets store investors’ private keys offline, securing their digital assets from online hacks.

When whales transfer bitcoin onto an exchange, this typically means they are looking for liquidity. It’s unlikely that the investor plans to hold their crypto on Coinbase, as the security risks of holding large amounts of cryptocurrency on an exchange are higher than holding these assets in a hardware wallet. It’s likely that this Bitcoin whale is planning either on selling Bitcoin or trading it for other altcoins.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 7% in the past 24 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Someone Just Sent $33M In Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

Someone Just Sent $33M In Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $33,405,373 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 3CRKfdBV78DD2R44SrbySmWvC9VdRRdHxQ read more
Someone Just Sent $36M In Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

Someone Just Sent $36M In Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $36,825,340 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: bc1qc4ujkndcz24565e4hq8fm7dkrtuw8rsrvk5rd9 read more
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $33M BTC From Coinbase To Binance

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $33M BTC From Coinbase To Binance

What happened: An anonymous Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just transferred $33,363,494 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase, and the investor then sent these funds to Binance. read more
Someone Just Sent 1,000 Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

Someone Just Sent 1,000 Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $33,778,327 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS read more