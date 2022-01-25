Cryptocurrency Ethereum Rises More Than 8% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
January 25, 2022 10:01 am
Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) price has risen 8.56% to $2,405.27. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 22.0% loss, moving from $3,109.91 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $4,878.26.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Ethereum over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has increased 69.0% over the past week, while the overall circulating supply of the coin has decreased 0.04%. The current market cap ranking for ETH is #2 at 291.03 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Ethereum?

