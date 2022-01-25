A New Metaverse Game Called Warp Announces Its Launch

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

The new year has only started, and already we have seen a rapid rise in the development of the metaverse trend and projects that use it. A new project called Warp just announced its launch recently, and it will start in only a few days.

According to Warp’s team, the project is currently running a pre-launch contest that will allow people to join its whitelist for a chance to win one of 100 exclusive Launch Starships, each of which is worth around $1,000, meaning that it represents four bonds, each of which is worth $250.

The launch will take place on the Polygon Network on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. The project may be new, but it already has a massive community of over 16,000 people on Discord alone.

What is Warp?

Warp is a new project that aims to use some of the biggest and most popular crypto trends (NFTs, metaverse, DeFi, GameFi) to create one of the biggest and most unique games that the blockchain sector has ever seen. Warp aims to be unique in the broader gaming industry that also includes traditional gaming. With partners like Polygon, Tomb Finance, Synapse, Beefy Finance and others, it claims that it would be big in the crypto industry as well.

Essentially, the project is offering you the opportunity to explore the universe — quite literally. It plans to launch a metaverse containing a galaxy, where it will allow players to buy or build their own starships and explore the universe. The universe itself will slowly expand, with five new planets added every 10 days, where each planet will represent a separate staking pool.

Those who “discover” these planets first will receive the highest rewards. And, of course, to discover the planets and explore the universe, you will need a Warp starship.

About Warp Starships

Warp starships are a crucial part of the game, and without owning one, you won’t be able to play. There are two ways for users to get their own starship. One is to purchase three separate parts (Hull, Bridge, Engine) in the form of NFTs on OpenSea, or to buy bonds worth $250 or more, which also come in the form of NFTs. Each bond worth $250 or more also provides you with a ship part, so you can also collect parts for your ship using this method.

Of course, you can either own multiple ships or sell the new parts that you obtain on NFT markets. There are over 40,000 different parts and 10,000 unique ships, so there should be quite a bit of diversity when it comes to the players’ “rides” in this metaverse.

Another thing worth noting is that not all ships are equal — each of the three parts comes with its own stats, and combining them in a way that will make your ship strong and fast. Fast ships will mean that you will have an advantage when it comes to reaching new planets and enjoying the perks that they have to offer, while a strong ship will be important to have once the project introduces PVP battles — projected to happen in Q2 2022.

Finally, keep in mind that having a ship is great but not useful if you cannot power it. To do that, you will need fuel cells, which will also be available in the form of NFTs. Users would need to buy and use NFTs to travel around, and to travel quickly. In other words, you will need to make a bit of an initial investment, but once you set everything up, reaching new planets and reaping the rewards that they have to offer will make it all worth it in the end.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.