Shiba Inu Announces A 'Special Surprise' For 2022; A Whole New World For The Crypto

bySamyuktha Sriram
January 25, 2022 8:27 am
The creators behind meme-based cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) unveiled their first “special surprise” for the year on Tuesday.

What Happened: In an update on Twitter, the Shiba Inu team posted a glimpse of their upcoming metaverse world titled “Shiberse.”

In the tweet, Shiba Inu developers posted an image of what looks to be a screen capture of the blockchain-based environment and features a Shiba Inu dog holding an axe in its mouth – presumably to symbolize the act of mining.

Also See: How Did Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Vaporize $6.7B Worth Of Shiba Inu?

Why It Matters: In November 2021, Shiba Inu developers partnered with David Volk, a former Vice President of Technology at Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) to create a play-to-earn NFT game.

Volk leads the game design, implementation, and completion of the project being developed by the game studio.

The game which will be primarily on mobile is expected to create “unique opportunities” within the Shiba Inu ecosystem for SHIB, Doge Killer (CRYPTO: LEASH), and Bone ShibaSwap (CRYPTO: BONE). Revenue from the game's in-app purchases will allow for SHIB and LEASH burns.

Price Action: As of Tuesday morning, SHIB was trading at $0.00002124, gaining over 10% in the last 24 hours. The token had a daily trading volume of $1.5 billion.

SHIB is down 76% from its all-time high of $0.00008845 on Oct. 28, 2021. However, the coin is still up a whopping 25,761,805.26% from its all-time low of $0.000000000082 on Sep. 1, 2020.

