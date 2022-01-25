These OTC Securities Had the Most Trading Activity in December

byJad Malaeb
January 25, 2022 9:07 am
As the year drew to a close, the OTC Markets realized an expected slump in trading volume compared to November; however, trading is still up compared to previous years.

The Santa Rally may have steered investors’ attention towards the S&P 500 Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSE:SPY), which closed at an all-time high and recorded 1.9 billion in trading volume. The fall in Bitcoin’s (BTC) price and the stalling of cannabis legislation were likely other factors that influenced the change.

Despite these drawbacks, some securities on the OTCQX and OTCQB experienced unexpected increases in trading volume, potentially hinting at their ability to sustain interest amid activity in other markets. 

OTCQX: Cryptocurrency Leaders Shift and Cannabis Operators Stall

12 of the top 20 traded securities on the OTCQX experienced a reduction in trading volume, resulting in an average decline of 12% across the top 20 in December.

Cryptocurrency miner Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCQX:VYGVF) experienced a 69% decrease compared to last month, while leaders Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) decreased 17% and Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX:ETHE) decreased 8%. Cannabis operators Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCQX:TCNNF) and Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCQX:VRNOF) followed suit with a 31% and 40% drop in trading volume as compared to last month.

Interestingly, despite the fall in trading volume for both securities, Grayscale Ethereum Trust has usurped Grayscale Bitcoin Trust as the most traded security on the OTCQX for the first time in months. The two companies, along with Roche Holdings AG (OTCQX:RHHBY), remain the top three traded on the OTCQX, with a collective dollar volume of more than $10.4 billion in December.

adidas AG (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Akzo Nobel N.V. (OTCQX:AKZOY) experienced increases in trading volume in December. Adidas AG’s trading volume rose to slightly over $300 million marking a 51% increase from the prior month, and Akzo Nobel an even larger 86% increase in the same period. Other companies like Roche Holdings, Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX:DTEGY) and Novonix Ltd. (OTCQX:NVNXF) also saw increases in trading volume with smaller magnitudes. 

OTCQB 

In the OTCQB, 13 of the 20 top traded securities experienced a reduction in trading volume, with DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTCQB:DMGGF) and American Lithium Corp. (OTCQB:LIACF) bearing the strongest decreases.

Fannie Mae, or the Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCQB:FNMA), Freddie Mac, or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. (OTCQB:FMCC) and Netlist Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) retained their spots as the first-, second- and third-most traded securities, while trading volume on Galaxy Next Generation Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) increased from the prior month.

Notably, Cypress Development Corp. (OTCQX:CYDVF) graduated from the OTCQB Venture Market to the OTCQX Best Market on Dec. 21, 2021. 

International Presence

Internationally, half of the top 20 traded securities on the OTCQX come from outside North America. Switzerland’s Roche Holdings AG maintained its spot as the third-most traded OTCQX security, while Germany’s adidas AG came in fourth. France’s Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) and BNP Paribas SA (OTCQX:BNPQY) came in seventh and eighth, maintaining a significant hold on interest from the prior month.

Among international operators, United Kingdom’s Anglo American plc (OTCQX:NGLOY) experienced the third-largest volume increase, realizing a 48% month-on-month change. Meanwhile, The Netherland’s Akzo Nobel N.V. experienced the largest volume increase with an 86% change compared to November. 

The Top 10s

Below are the top 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQB and OTCQX markets in December.

OTCQX

screenshot_2022-01-25_at_12.49.43_pm.png

OTCQB

screenshot_2022-01-25_at_12.50.22_pm.png

