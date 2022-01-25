This Knockoff Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Marvin' Is Up Over 70% Today

byMadhukumar Warrier
January 24, 2022 9:39 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Knockoff Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Marvin' Is Up Over 70% Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) fell along with other major cryptocurrencies as of Monday evening amid concerns about monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve despite slowing economic momentum.

However, some of the knockoff coins are seeing gains, with Marvin Inu (CRYPTO: MARVIN) up almost 73% during the past 24 hours to $0.000002707.

What Happened: Marvin Inu has gained more than 70% against Bitcoin and over 77% against Ethereum.

Marvin Inu, In Numbers:

  • 24-Hour Performance: +72.9%
  • 7-Day Performance: +43.9%
  • 30-Day Performance: -12.1%
  • YTD Performance: +11.0%

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 2.5% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1363 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost almost 7% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002049.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: Marvin Inu describes itself as a meme coin that is a tribute to Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s Havanese dog Marvin and says it has actual utility – staking, P2E game, Launchpad and non fungible token (NFT) marketplace.

The coin announced on Twitter that its Binance Smart Chain (BSC)/Ethereum bridge is ahead of schedule and is currently in the testing phase.

The project behind the token noted that the BSC Bridge will increase the coin’s reach far beyond the Ethereum network.

Read Next: Ethereum 2.0 Is No More, But Not Like You May Think

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin Manages A Greenish Hue As Ethereum, Dogecoin Keep Flashing Bright Red: Is The Crypto Bloodbath Nearing An End?

Bitcoin Manages A Greenish Hue As Ethereum, Dogecoin Keep Flashing Bright Red: Is The Crypto Bloodbath Nearing An End?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) held its head above the water Monday evening but most major altcoins remained subdued as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 1.6% to $1.7 trillion. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Plunging Today And Is It Losing This Fandom Battle To Shiba Inu And Safemoon?

Why Is Dogecoin Plunging Today And Is It Losing This Fandom Battle To Shiba Inu And Safemoon?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 6.85% lower over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 7.46% to $1.53 trillion. Dogecoin, In Numbers:  24-Hour Performance: -2.2% read more
Crypto Crash Making You Sweat? 'NFT Kingpin' And Dogecoin Aficionado Snoop Dogg Has Some Advice For You

Crypto Crash Making You Sweat? 'NFT Kingpin' And Dogecoin Aficionado Snoop Dogg Has Some Advice For You

Those suffering sleepless nights from the latest cryptocurrency crash can find some comfort in the words of rap star and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) aficionado and NFT kingpin Snoop Dogg. read more
Awkward: What If Dragons Hoarded Cryptos Like Dogecoin Or NFTs Instead Of Gold?

Awkward: What If Dragons Hoarded Cryptos Like Dogecoin Or NFTs Instead Of Gold?

Dragons are believed to hoard gold — but have you ever wondered what would happen if dragons hoarded cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) or non fungible tokens (NFTs) instead of gold? read more