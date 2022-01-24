[Exclusive] Soccer Star James Rodriguez On His New Metaverse Deal: 'Environmentally Conscious, Affordable And Scalable'

By Javier Hasse via El Planteo.

Famed soccer (football) player James Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo’s athlete rights management group Polaris Sports have signed with Overeality, a playland for authentic NFTs, social tokens and a creator-driven metaverse society.

To celebrate, Overeality will be issuing 5000 Rodriguez NFT mystery boxes for people who sign up to the platform via the Overeality website.

The Rodriguez drop was designed in collaboration with Los Angeles creative house Modern Logic, an animation engine behind Adidas (OTC:ADDYY), Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Beats by Dre.

What’s Overeality?

Powered by a proprietary EVM-compatible layer 1 blockchain, Overeality was custom-built for the future of fan economies. The opportunity lies in the creation of an online world that is focused, curated, accessible and driven by people – all of whom have a voice, skin in the game and equity in what’s to come.

“Overeality is a platform that can reward my global fans with opportunities that are environmentally conscious, affordable and scalable,” Rodriguez told El Planteo.

Why It Matters

“Overeality will pierce through the mainstream by leveraging blockchain technology in service of human connection,” explained a company representative.

The platform serves up NFT offerings and experiences to empower fans to create communities using DAO-driven smart contract technology.

Overeality’s first flagship signing is global football star James Rodriguez, who boasts more than 48 million Instagram followers.

What’s Next

Rodriguez and Overeality have joined forces to lead the next global phase of fan economies as a gateway for 3.5 billion international football fans. Other key athletes will be announced from the partnership in coming weeks.