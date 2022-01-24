Why AMC Entertainment, GameStop And Genius Brands Shares Are Falling Today

byHenry Khederian
January 24, 2022 1:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why AMC Entertainment, GameStop And Genius Brands Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the retail and consumer discretionary sectors, including AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC), GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) and Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS), are all trading lower as stocks continue to sell off in anticipation of Fed policy tightening in 2022.

Retail-favorite stocks have suffered setbacks amid anticipated Fed policy tightening, what with shares of AMC falling 44% and GameStop lower by 37% over the past month. The Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rates and reducing the amount of bonds it buys each month. The Fed may also begin cutting the nearly $9 trillion in assets it's holding.

The broader market has been pressured by a recent rise in Treasury yields, together with Fed tapering concerns. The 10-year US Treasury yield is hovering around a two-year high at 1.785% Monday morning, which has pressured valuations. When interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.

See Also: Why Amazon Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why GameStop, AMC Entertainment, Genius Brands, Tilray And Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Are Falling Today

Why GameStop, AMC Entertainment, Genius Brands, Tilray And Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the broader retail and consumer discretionary sectors, including GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Genius Brands International Inc read more
What's Going On With AMC Shares Today?

What's Going On With AMC Shares Today?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading lower, pulling back following a strong box office performance from 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' which lifted the stock at the end of 2021. AMC's move lower Tuesday also appears to be driven by growing COVID-19 concerns, read more
Why AMC Shares Are Falling

Why AMC Shares Are Falling

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading lower Wednesday amid continued volatility in the name stemming from continued omicron variant concerns. read more
What's Going On With GameStop's Stock Today?

What's Going On With GameStop's Stock Today?

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) is trading higher on above-average volume Friday.  read more