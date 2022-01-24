Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling Today

byAdam Eckert
January 24, 2022 9:15 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling Today

Cryptocurrency-related stocks including Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) are trading lower Monday morning amid a weekend decline in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

The cryptocurrency market has lost about $130 billion in value over a 24-hour period as the top cryptocurrencies have continued to trend lower. Bitcoin and Ethereum are now about 50% below their all-time highs. 

The crypto market seems to be following the stock market, which has been trending lower since the beginning of the year and is coming off its worst week since March 2020. 

See Also: What's The Bitcoin 'Pikachu Pattern' Everyone Is Talking About?

Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The stock was down 10.9% at $171 at time of publication.

Marathon Digital is focused on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine the digital assets. The stock was down 11.9% at $19.42 at publication time.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. At publication time, the stock was down 12.4% at $13.14.

BTC, ETH Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was down 6.74% at $33,442 over a 24-hour period and Ethereum was down 11.78% at $2,207.82 over the same period of time.

Photo: EivindPedersen from Pixabay.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Small Cap Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks MicroStrategy And Hut 8 Are Falling Today

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks MicroStrategy And Hut 8 Are Falling Today

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) and Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT), are trading lower during Friday's after-hours session amid a decrease in the pr read more
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling Today

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling Today

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and  read more
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Shares of several cryptocurrency-related companies, Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. read more
Baby Dogecoin Is Up 50% For The Week — What's Pushing It Higher?

Baby Dogecoin Is Up 50% For The Week — What's Pushing It Higher?

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) rose nearly 50% higher over a seven-day trailing period leading up to the early hours of Thursday. read more