byMichael Cohen
January 23, 2022 8:00 pm
Doge Co-Founder Welcomes President Of El Salvador To The 'McDonald's Family'

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus replied to a tweet from El Salvador President Nayib Bukele on Saturday, which showed the president wearing a McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) uniform. The image is part of a long-running joke about getting a job at the fast-food chain during crypto market downturns.

What Happened: The image posted by Bukele was in reference to the gut-wrenching drop in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). The apex cryptocurrency has plummeted from an all-time of $68,789.63 on Nov. 10, 2021, to $35,885.05 on Sunday evening.

Last Friday, Bukele tweeted that the country bought an additional 410 Bitcoins for $15 million, the nation now holds over 1,500 BTC. Although, Bitcoin has continued to drop since that purchase.

El Salvador is the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, alongside the U.S. dollar, on Sep. 7, 2021.

Meanwhile, one of Bukele's Twitter followers said that if the price of the apex cryptocurrency continues to fall, the president may not be the only high-profile BTC bull considering a job at McDonald's.

The sentiment of crypto investors remains sharply negative, as the overall market cap for digital currencies has dropped to $1.6 trillion. The anxiety of investors is reflected in the current fear & greed index reading.

