This Oil Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Apple, Microsoft, AMD And Nvidia

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is a global leader in oil production and in the past year, a big winner for bullish traders and investors.

Since January 2021, Marathon Oil stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech and semiconductor stocks: Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Marathon Oil engages in the exploration, production and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas in the U.S. and Equatorial Guinea.

Marathon Oil also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, and owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system.

Marathon Oil was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Here's how the returns break down from January 2021 to the present:

Apple is up from $132.03 to $169.18 for a return of 28.13%

Microsoft is up from $224.34 to $310.36 for a return of 38.36%

AMD is up from $88.75 to $127.65 for a return of 43.83%

Nvidia is up from $133.66 to $253.51 for a return of 89.67%

And finally, Marathon Oil is up from $8.62 to $19.41 for a return of 125.17%.

Photo by Zbynek Burival on Unsplash