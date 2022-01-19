Someone Just Sent $92M In Ethereum To An Anonymous Wallet

What happened: $92,333,307 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xca436e14855323927d6e6264470ded36455fc8bd

$92 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xcc9a0b7c43dc2a5f023bb9b738e45b0ef6b06e04

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

You can view more details about the transaction here

According to Glassnode, there are 111,327 Ethereum wallets with over $100,000 in ETH.

Price Action: Ethereum is down -1% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

