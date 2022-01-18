January Is the Largest Hiring Month in the U.S. — Is Now the Time to Get Certified in This Futuristic Industry?

Photo by NASA on Unsplash

As teams return from the holiday break, many are looking to fill key positions needed to drive growth for the company in the new year. During the months of November and December, companies evaluate budgets, review performance over the course of the previous year, assess needs going forward, and plan for the future. After ringing in the new year, employees dive back in with a new fire, acting upon plans laid in previous months.

This trend is reflected across many industries. Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) does most of its hiring in January, according to a report by Snow Bull Capital, while a study by ziprecuiter.com showed a 15% bump around the new year.

This January may be no different. In fact, it might be an even bigger hiring month than normal as the effects of the so-called great resignation are felt. November 2021 saw a record 4.5 million people leave their jobs. Companies are hungry for prime talent to fill out their rosters.

Another concurrent trend might make this January unique as well. Employers are reportedly desperate to find talent with expertise in one specific area: blockchain.

Blockchain, the technology underpinning cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE), is being rapidly adopted across sectors, from supply chain to banking. The consulting firm Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) said it believes the technology will save investment banks like Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) 30%.

As companies scramble to adopt the technology into their operations a major problem exists: there are simply not enough job seekers with proper expertise in blockchain.

The Blockchain Institute of Technology, currently undergoing a round of funding, has built a program it hopes will fill this need. The company offers training and certification for those looking to gain expertise in all aspects of this revolutionary technology.

The program is entirely online, allowing its operations to continue unencumbered by the pandemic. And with more and more employers transitioning to a mostly work-from-home model, it might closely mimic a BIT graduate’s likely employment environment.

BIT believes that understanding and mastering blockchain technology could give job-seekers a significant advantage in today’s market.

If you’re interested in learning more about BIT, check out https://www.startengine.com/bit.

