This Company Is Massively Expanding Bitcoin Access

byJohnny Rice
January 17, 2022 9:04 am
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Company Is Massively Expanding Bitcoin Access

Photo by Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has proven itself a worthy investment. The cryptocurrency and its market have matured, with many institutional investors already deeply invested and many more joining in. Large institutions like UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) and Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) have Bitcoin holdings. And this trend is accelerating. According to Bloomberg, more than $17 billion of institutional capital has been invested this year alone.

Along with institutional buy-in, many people have added Bitcoin as a key part of their portfolio and a hedge against accelerating inflation. To help people access Bitcoin quickly and easily, Bitcoin Depot, announced recently an exclusive international partnership with Circle K, an international chain of convenience stores owned by Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTC:ANCUF).

"We're thrilled to create a long-term, strategic partnership with Circle K and to expand our footprint internationally with a global leader in convenience and fuel retail," said Bitcoin Depot CEO, Brandon Mintz. "Circle K understands that cryptocurrency will be a growing part of the future economy and payments landscape. By adding Bitcoin ATMs to the company's stores, Circle K can attract new customers to their stores, offer financial access to underserved communities and set themselves apart from other retailers with this new technology. Through our collaborative partnership, we aim to provide new ways for people to buy Bitcoin instantly in a familiar environment in their local neighborhood Circle K."

Tapping Into Bitcoin’s Revolutionary Potential

To use a Bitcoin ATM,  a customer would visit a Bitcoin Depot ATM within a Circle K, insert cash after providing his or her crypto wallet address, and crypto would be sent immediately to the wallet. The whole process from signing up for an account to completing a transaction takes just a couple of minutes. Anyone looking to use one of its ATMs can find one at bitcoindepot.com where all Circle K locations with Bitcoin ATMs are listed.

"At Circle K, we are passionate about making our customers' lives a little easier every day, and we are continually looking at ways to enhance their experience in our stores and be their favorite stop for a growing range of needs and occasions," said Denny Tewell, Senior Vice President Global Merchandise and Procurement at Circle K. "Our partnership with Bitcoin Depot further builds on this commitment, giving our brand an important, early presence in the fast-growing cryptocurrency marketplace as a convenient destination where customers can buy Bitcoin."

The partnership greatly expands Bitcoin Depot’s reach and increases access for under-served communities. It means more people will have more access to Bitcoin and its revolutionary potential.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

A New Online Marketplace Hopes To Put The Currency Back In Cryptocurrency

A New Online Marketplace Hopes To Put The Currency Back In Cryptocurrency

Photo by Dmitry Demidko on Unsplash  read more
Is Mawson Infrastructure Group's Processing Capacity A Growing Challenge To Cryptocurrency Titans In 2022?

Is Mawson Infrastructure Group's Processing Capacity A Growing Challenge To Cryptocurrency Titans In 2022?

Photo by Jievani Weerasinghe on Unsplash This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. read more
Phunware Employees Receive $5,000 Worth Of Bitcoin And PhunToken

Phunware Employees Receive $5,000 Worth Of Bitcoin And PhunToken

Photo by Dmitry Demidko on Unsplash This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. read more
One Of The Big 4 Accounting Firms Just Added Bitcoin And This Cryptocurrency To Its Corporate Balance Sheet In Canada

One Of The Big 4 Accounting Firms Just Added Bitcoin And This Cryptocurrency To Its Corporate Balance Sheet In Canada

One of the big four accounting firms, KPMG, says it has added two large cryptocurrencies to its corporate treasury in Canada. read more