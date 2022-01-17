This Company Is Massively Expanding Bitcoin Access

Photo by Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has proven itself a worthy investment. The cryptocurrency and its market have matured, with many institutional investors already deeply invested and many more joining in. Large institutions like UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) and Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) have Bitcoin holdings. And this trend is accelerating. According to Bloomberg, more than $17 billion of institutional capital has been invested this year alone.

Along with institutional buy-in, many people have added Bitcoin as a key part of their portfolio and a hedge against accelerating inflation. To help people access Bitcoin quickly and easily, Bitcoin Depot, announced recently an exclusive international partnership with Circle K, an international chain of convenience stores owned by Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTC:ANCUF).

"We're thrilled to create a long-term, strategic partnership with Circle K and to expand our footprint internationally with a global leader in convenience and fuel retail," said Bitcoin Depot CEO, Brandon Mintz. "Circle K understands that cryptocurrency will be a growing part of the future economy and payments landscape. By adding Bitcoin ATMs to the company's stores, Circle K can attract new customers to their stores, offer financial access to underserved communities and set themselves apart from other retailers with this new technology. Through our collaborative partnership, we aim to provide new ways for people to buy Bitcoin instantly in a familiar environment in their local neighborhood Circle K."

Tapping Into Bitcoin’s Revolutionary Potential

To use a Bitcoin ATM, a customer would visit a Bitcoin Depot ATM within a Circle K, insert cash after providing his or her crypto wallet address, and crypto would be sent immediately to the wallet. The whole process from signing up for an account to completing a transaction takes just a couple of minutes. Anyone looking to use one of its ATMs can find one at bitcoindepot.com where all Circle K locations with Bitcoin ATMs are listed.

"At Circle K, we are passionate about making our customers' lives a little easier every day, and we are continually looking at ways to enhance their experience in our stores and be their favorite stop for a growing range of needs and occasions," said Denny Tewell, Senior Vice President Global Merchandise and Procurement at Circle K. "Our partnership with Bitcoin Depot further builds on this commitment, giving our brand an important, early presence in the fast-growing cryptocurrency marketplace as a convenient destination where customers can buy Bitcoin."

The partnership greatly expands Bitcoin Depot’s reach and increases access for under-served communities. It means more people will have more access to Bitcoin and its revolutionary potential.

