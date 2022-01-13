This Oil Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Amazon, GoPro, Bank Of America And GE

As shares of clean energy manufacturing and EV companies soared in 2021, so did oil and gas giant Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since January 2021, Exxon Mobil stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular consumer discretionary, tech and financial services stocks: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO), Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) and General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 

Exxon Mobil explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the U.S and internationally. Exxon Mobil is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products and petrochemicals.

Exxon Mobil was founded in 1870 and is based in Irving, Texas. The company is a member of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY), carrying roughly a 0.7% weight for the index.

Here's how the returns break down from January 2021 to present: 

• Amazon is up from $3,165.89 to $3,304.14 for a return of 4.37%.

• GE is up from $92.56 to $102.24 for a return of $10.46%. 

• GoPro is up from $8.96 to $10.58 for a return of 18.08%.

• Bank of America is up from $33.46 to $48.86 for a return of 46.03%.

And finally, Exxon Mobil is up from $48.42 to $71.14 for a return of 46.92%.

 

