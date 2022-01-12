Ethereum Whale Moves 9,500 ETH Off Binance

byBenzinga Insights
January 12, 2022 12:12 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum Whale Moves 9,500 ETH Off Binance

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $30,317,145 worth of Ethereum off Binance.

The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:

0x4093fbe60ab50ab79a5bd32fa2adec255372f80e

Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.

Ethereum whales that run their own validator nodes (costing 32 ETH each) must send their Ether to the Ethereum 2.0 beacon chain, which is then locked up until the launch of Ethereum 2.0 in 2022.

According to Glassnode, only 12.33% of the total supply remains liquid across all centralized exchanges.

The removal of ETH from an exchange reduces potential sell side pressure, allowing the price of Ether to increase more easily.

See Also: Best Crypto Apps 2021 and Best Crypto Portfolio Trackers

Price Action: Ethereum is up 3% in the past 24 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $65M Worth Of Ethereum

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $65M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $65,004,635 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x712d0f306956a6a4b4f9319ad9b9de48c5345996 read more
Crypto Whale Just Moved $66M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Binance

Crypto Whale Just Moved $66M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Binance

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $66,176,090 worth of Ethereum off Binance. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 0x93c08a3168fc469f3fc165cd3a471d19a37ca19e read more
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $66M Worth Of Ethereum Onto Binance

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $66M Worth Of Ethereum Onto Binance

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $66,188,025 of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) just transferred their funds onto Binance. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 0x3507e4978e0eb83315d20df86ca0b976c0e40ccb. read more
This Wallet Just Transferred $72M Worth Of ETH

This Wallet Just Transferred $72M Worth Of ETH

What happened: $72,291,651 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x712d0f306956a6a4b4f9319ad9b9de48c5345996 read more