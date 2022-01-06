Why Airbnb Could Be Looking Into Crypto Payments

Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB), gave his Twitter followers a reason to believe the company could soon accept payment in cryptocurrency.

What Happened: After a Jan. 3 Twitter poll where Chesky asked what features Airbnb should roll out in 2022, the CEO said the top suggestion was crypto payments.

Got 4,000 suggestions. Here are the top 6: 1 – Crypto payments (top suggestion)

2 – Clear pricing displays

3 – Guest loyalty program

4 – Updated cleaning fees

5 – More long-term stays & discounts

6 – Better customer service Already working on most, will look into others now! https://t.co/rxEM4BXZci — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 5, 2022

Chesky said the platform was “already working on most” of the suggestions and would be looking into the others soon.

“Crypto payments is inclusive of a variety of token ideas,” added Chesky in a follow-up tweet, implying crypto payments might not be limited to the top two cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: BTC).

According to Chesky, Airbnb’s existing payments volume stands at around $336 billion that has been processed since 2013.

Why It Matters: Over the course of the last two years, a number of companies have moved to make cryptocurrency a payment option on the back of demand from users.

Included in this list are electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) that said it would begin testing Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as a payment method for merchandise, and theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) that plans to accept Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) in addition to BTC, ETH, and DOGE.

Price Action: Airbnb shares traded down about 1% early Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the crypto market fell 10% in the last 24 hours to $2.02 trillion. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin fell by 7%, 10%, and 6%, respectively, over the last day.