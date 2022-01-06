Why Is Shiba Inu Dropping To The Ground Today And Could Topping This Level Decisively Save Its Bacon?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
January 6, 2022 3:51 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Shiba Inu Dropping To The Ground Today And Could Topping This Level Decisively Save Its Bacon?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) dropped 8.2% to $0.000029 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning.

What’s Moving? The Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-rival has fallen 10.45% over a seven-day trailing period.

SHIB fell 0.9% against the apex coin, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), over 24 hours and rose 0.2% against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). 

Over the last 30-days, SHIB has lost 21.1% of its value, while its price rose 33.4% in a 90-day time frame. Since 2022 began, SHIB is down 13%. 

See Also: How To Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Why Is It Moving? SHIB plunged in tandem with DOGE and other major coins at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 8.25% to $2 trillion.

SHIB was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time. It attracted 2,320 tweets, according to Cointrendz data.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana were the three most mentioned coins at press time. They attracted 15,069, 6,159, and 2,482 tweets, respectively.

Shiba Inu is nearing the end of a pennant pattern and could be due for a breakout if it can push past its 50-day moving average on strong volume, wrote Benzinga’s Tyler Bundy on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, decentralized exchange ShibaSwap is the top trending project on the Security Leaderboard maintained by Certik. The blockchain audit company said on Twitter Wednesday that ShibaSwap is no. 8 overall on the Security Leaderboard.

In terms of other upcoming developments on the platform, during a recent "ask me anything" session, the moderator of the official Shiba Inu Discord “Queenie” said that the Shibarium blockchain/layer-2 solution proposed by the SHIB creator Ryoshi will be released “as soon as humanly possible.” Shibarium would lead to a significant drop in transaction fee.

Read Next: Armed Violence Breaks Out Over Bitcoin In Abkhazia As Illegal Miners Battle Thieves

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Sharply As Rate Hikes Coming Sooner Than Expected — But Hodlers Remain Unfazed

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Sharply As Rate Hikes Coming Sooner Than Expected — But Hodlers Remain Unfazed

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other major coins dropped sharply lower Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 5.35% to $2.1 trillion. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Under Pressure As Focus Shifts To Fed Action — Things Could 'Get Ugly' If This Level Is Breached By Apex Coin

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Under Pressure As Focus Shifts To Fed Action — Things Could 'Get Ugly' If This Level Is Breached By Apex Coin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded in the red at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.8% to $2.2 trillion on Tuesday evening. What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency traded 0.8% lower at $46,081.63 over 24 hours. For the week, it has declined 3.3%. read more
Bitcoin Fails To Shine On Its Birthday — Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Lead — But Here's Why The Downtrend May Be Temporary

Bitcoin Fails To Shine On Its Birthday — Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Lead — But Here's Why The Downtrend May Be Temporary

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded nearly 1.8% lower on the day it celebrated its 13th birthday as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.2% to $2.2 trillion. read more
Robinhood, DraftKings — Cathie Wood's Last Trades For 2021

Robinhood, DraftKings — Cathie Wood's Last Trades For 2021

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Friday closed the year by buying shares in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) and DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) on the dip. read more