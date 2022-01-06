Armed Violence Breaks Out Over Bitcoin In Abkhazia As Illegal Miners Battle Thieves

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
January 6, 2022 12:30 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Armed Violence Breaks Out Over Bitcoin In Abkhazia As Illegal Miners Battle Thieves

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining in Abkhazia, a partially-recognized breakaway republic of Georgia, is shaping up to be a dangerous pursuit.

What Happened: A report from Reuters highlighted several instances where illegal Bitcoin miners in Abkhazia squared off with thieves, who came after their precious mining rigs.

Pseudonymous Abkhazian miner Valeri had $10,000 worth of mining servers stolen from a garage on an autumn morning.  

"They cleaned up the place completely," the miner from the Black Sea region said. He added that he was left "angry and frustrated," as per the Reuters report.

Armed violence was used by both miners and thieves of mining equipment, according to the report. 

In October, five men armed with Kalashnikov rifles killed a member of their own group after opening fire on thieves who had broken into a country house to steal mining servers, Reuters reported — citing the local prosecutor’s office.

In December, the local police reportedly arrested one person after two masked men entered a home in the capital Sukhumi and held a family at gunpoint before escaping with three servers and 150,000 roubles ($2,040) in cash.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: The government of Abkhazia banned mining in December 2020, after the energy-intensive activity burdened the country’s overloaded power infrastructure causing accidents such as fires, reported Reuters.

In March, the local government imposed heavy fines on offenders. The country’s interior ministry has reportedly opened specialized and “secured” warehouses to hold mining equipment seized by authorities. The country has also set up a hotline to report suspicious activity.

Low costs of energy have led to Abkhazians taking up cryptocurrency mining despite the government crackdown, Michael Lambert, a non-resident associate at the OSCE Academy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, reported Reuters.

China banned cryptocurrency mining in September which led to an exodus of Bitcoin miners from that country. A report from the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance (CCAF) indicated that these miners were headed to North America, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, touched an all-time high of $68.789.63 in November last year. At press time, it traded 32.8% below that level. Over 24 hours, Bitcoin has fallen 6.55% to $43,303.36.

Read Next: Elon Musk's Name Used With Verified Twitter Profile Of Hacked Indonesian Consulate To Dupe Unsuspecting Users Of BitcoinBitcoin, Abkhazia, Cryptocurrency Mining

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Sharply As Rate Hikes Coming Sooner Than Expected — But Hodlers Remain Unfazed

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Sharply As Rate Hikes Coming Sooner Than Expected — But Hodlers Remain Unfazed

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other major coins dropped sharply lower Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 5.35% to $2.1 trillion. read more
Is The $46K Level The Calm Before The Storm Before Bitcoin As It Eyes $100,000 In 2022? What Experts Are Saying

Is The $46K Level The Calm Before The Storm Before Bitcoin As It Eyes $100,000 In 2022? What Experts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continues to hold above the $46,000 level on Tuesday evening, here’s what four analysts and expert traders are saying about the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. read more
Bitcoin-Related Legislations Aimed At 'Full Re-Engineering Of The Economy,' Says El Salvador President

Bitcoin-Related Legislations Aimed At 'Full Re-Engineering Of The Economy,' Says El Salvador President

El Salvador President and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bull Nayib Bukele said Tuesday that the government was sending a slew of bills to the country’s Congress to “cover and guarantee” Bitcoin-denominated Volcano Bonds. read more
Elon Musk's Name Used With Verified Twitter Profile Of Hacked Indonesian Consulate To Dupe Unsuspecting Users Of Bitcoin

Elon Musk's Name Used With Verified Twitter Profile Of Hacked Indonesian Consulate To Dupe Unsuspecting Users Of Bitcoin

Scammers pretending to be Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk appear to have taken over a Twitter account belonging to the Consulate General of Indonesia in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia.  read more