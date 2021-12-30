Shiba Inu Plunges Alongside Major Cryptos: Can This Touted 'Big Surprise' Allow The Meme Coin To Regain Lost Momentum?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded 7.2% lower at $0.000033 over 24 hours leading up to Wednesday night.

What’s Moving? The Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-rival has fallen 5.4% over a seven-day trailing period.

SHIB fell 1.4% and 1.3% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), respectively, over 24 hours.

The Ethereum-based token has fallen 3.2% over the last 30 days. Over a 90-day period, SHIB has risen 409%.

Why Is It Moving? SHIB fell alongside major coins, including DOGE, at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 3.7% to $2.3 trillion.

SHIB was the fourth most mentioned coin on Twitter at press time. It attracted 455 tweets, according to Cointrendz data.

The three most-mentioned coins were Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. They attracted 1,471, 667, and 590 tweets, respectively.

On Wednesday, Gokhshtein Media CEO David Gokhshtein held an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter spaces.

The Shiba Inu development team was represented by the moderator of the official Shiba Inu DIscord “Queenie.”

During the AMA, Queenie said that the Shibarium blockchain/layer-2 solution proposed by Ryoshi the creator of SHIB will be released “as soon as humanly possible.” Queenie said she would be “extremely surprised” if it was not released in the first half of 2022.

On the project’s Web 3 solution Shibanet, it was disclosed during the AMA by Queenie that it was undergoing an audit. Users will be able to purchase domains on Shibanet and it will have burn functionality.

Other than games, everything from now on will have some form of burn functionality, as per Queenie.

Queenie said during the AMA that there are two games in the offing, one was described by her as a mobile game and the other as a blockchain game.

The blockchain version will be play-to-earn and will include burn while the mobile one will feature in-app purchases. The mobile version will also be PC compatible, as per the SHIB team representative.

A “big surprise” for 2022 was teased by Queenie throughout the AMA.

Meanwhile, Gokhshtein said he is a SHIB hodler, but he had a problem with the project’s initial tagline “Dogecoin Killer.”

Queenie later said that the project was no longer a “Dogecoin Killer” but it is rather “Dogecoin-killed” as SHIB had surpassed the market cap of DOGE this year at times.

