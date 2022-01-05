Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock BTCS Is Rising Over 50%

byHenry Khederian
January 5, 2022 11:26 am
BTCS Inc (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares are trading higher after the company announced a Bitcoin dividend of $0.05 per share in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

BTCS intends to pay $0.05 per share in Bitcoin, based on the Bitcoin price on the ex-dividend date. Investors who do not elect to receive the "Bividend" in Bitcoin will receive a cash dividend of $0.05.

“We want to reward our long-time shareholders for their continued support and encourage financial freedom by providing the means to enable direct ownership of Bitcoin and other digital assets,” stated Charles Allen, Chief Executive Officer of BTCS.

“In the crypto space BTCS has a long history of firsts, including being the first pure-play U.S. public company focused on cryptocurrencies and blockchains, the first U.S. public company to mine Bitcoin, the first U.S. public company to implement a digital asset treasury strategy, and the first U.S. public company to secure next-generation proof-of-stake blockchains,” Allen stated.

BTCS is engaged in the business of hosting an online e-commerce marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using Digital Assets, including bitcoin. The company focuses on blockchain and Digital Asset ecosystems.

BTCS has a 52-week high of $32.40 and a 52-week low of $1.95.

