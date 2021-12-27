An India's Ruling Party's Economic Group Demands A Crypto Ban, Will The Government Comply?

byAdrian Zmudzinski
December 27, 2021 4:55 pm
The Indian government has changed its stance on cryptocurrencies over the past few years, but an economic group is demanding a ban on private digital assets with exceptions being made.

What happened: Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) — an economic and cultural organization — welcomed a resolution seeking the ban on cryptocurrencies in India while also creating a central bank digital currency (CBDC) to support the exploration of blockchain technology and to be considered as a legal tender, according to a Coindesk report.

According to some political analysts, the resolution won’t have much influence on the government’s policies although SJM, which is anti-foreign direct investment (FDI), is one of the founders of the Reserve Bank of India. In addition, SJM is considered the financial associate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a nationalist paramilitary volunteer organization, although its influence over the RSS may be limited, according to analysts.

One political analyst, Shivam Shankar Singh said, “[The] SJM has in the past raised several issues on which BJP [one of the two major political parties in India] has gone in the diametrically opposite direction.” 

He added that “From FDI to the sell-off of PSUs [public sector units], SJM has voiced opposition to many such governmental policies, and yet their perspective has been ignored by BJP. It’s unclear if a call by SJM for the banning of cryptocurrencies will have any effect at all on governmental policy.” Shivam is the author of “How to Win an Indian Election.”

