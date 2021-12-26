Shiba Inu Becomes The Most Popular Crypto In 2021, Surpassing Dogecoin And Bitcoin On CoinMarketCap

byBibhu Pattnaik
December 26, 2021 10:38 am
In a recent tweet, the world's most-referenced cryptocurrency price-tracking website CoinMarketCap announced that Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) was the most viewed crypto in 2021.  

It is currently the 13th largest cryptocurrency in the world, with a market cap of over $20 billion.

According to CoinMarketCap, Shiba Inu recorded more than 188 million views during the last 12 months, while apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) came in second with 145 million views in 2021.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was ranked in the third position among the most viewed cryptocurrencies with 107 million views. 

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) had around 86 million views, and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) garnered 81 million views.

In October, SHIB surged over 216% in a week-long period, reaching an all-time high of $0.000088. 

Earlier this month, Randi Zuckerberg, the sister of Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB), pointed out that Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu has become mainstream. 

SHIB was up 20% last week and is trading at $0.0000385 at the time of writing.

Shiba Inu has been undergoing continuous development over the last few months, even as the crypto's price has been dropping.

Related Link: DOGE Co-Creator Explains Key Differences Between Shiba Inu And Dogecoin

