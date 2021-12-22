Why Elon Musk Doesn't 'Buy Into' The Metaverse Or Web 3

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk elaborated on why he isn’t buying into the concept of the metaverse or Web 3.

What Happened: Musk said he doesn't “necessarily buy into this metaverse stuff.”

“I think we’re far from disappearing into the metaverse," he said in an interview with The Babylon Bee. "This sounds, just kind of buzz-wordy.”

Musk doesn’t personally see a world where people put on VR headsets and immerse themselves in a screen all day.

“I’m currently unable to see a compelling metaverse situation, or Web 3 sounds like more marketing than reality. I don't get it, and maybe I will, but I don't get it yet,” he said.

Musk spearheaded Neuralink Corporation in 2016 to facilitate the creation of implantable brain-machine interfaces. He believes that a sophisticated neuralink device would be the better alternative to fully immerse the user into a VR environment.

“In the long term, a sophisticated Neuralink could put you fully into virtual reality.”

Earlier this year, Musk explained that Neuralink would enable someone with paralysis to use their smartphone with their mind faster than someone using their thumbs.

“Later versions will be able to shunt signals from Neuralinks in brain to Neuralinks in body motor/sensory neuron clusters, thus enabling, for example, paraplegics to walk again. The device is implanted flush with skull & charges wirelessly, so you look & feel totally normal,” he said.

Photo: Courtesy of Steve Jurvetson on Flickr