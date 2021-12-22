The NFT Flippening: US Google Searches For 'NFT' Overtake Searches For 'Crypto' and 'Bitcoin'

byAdrian Zmudzinski
December 22, 2021 9:35 am
The searches made by U.S. Google users for the keywords "crypto" and "Bitcoin" (CRYPTO: BTC) have been recently overtaken by searches for the keyword "NFT," showing an unexpected and astonishing growth in the public interest for non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

What Happened: According to Google Trends data, U.S. Google search volume for the keyword NFT is equivalent to 25% of the highest volume reported over the last 12 months for the "Bitcoin" keyword.

The U. S. search volume for "Bitcoin" itself is now standing at 24% of that peak level, while the searches for "crypto" are now only 18% of that.

NFTs saw a rapid rise to public awareness this year with many endorsements by famous personalities and major companies that resulted in a long list of celebrities that own Bored Ape Yacht Club or Cryptopunk NFTs.

Major sportswear producer Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKEannounced its own NFT plans with many expecting digital sneakers to be announced any day now — especially after the firm acquired sneakers digitization company RTFKT earlier this month.

Also, Nike competitor Adidas (OTC:ADDYYlaunched its "Into the Metaverse" NFT drop recently, while also allowing Bored Ape Yacht Club, Pixel Vault and Gmoney NFT owners to participate in an exclusive presale before the public sale started.

