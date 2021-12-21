Why Ethereum May Be Lagging Bitcoin On A Bullish Break

byMelanie Schaffer
December 21, 2021 4:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Ethereum May Be Lagging Bitcoin On A Bullish Break

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was struggling to break up bullishly on Tuesday, despite Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) busting up through the top of a falling channel and regaining support at the eight-day exponential moving average (EMA).

Overall, however, the cryptocurrency market was moving higher, in line with the general markets. The SPDR S&P 500 gapped up when the markets opened and was flying about 1.7% intraday.

The second-largest crypto by market cap has been struggling with the upper descending trendline of a triangle formation. Ethereum began trading in the pattern on Dec. 13, after a long-term retracement from its Nov. 10 all-time high of $4.867.81 which brought it down over 24% before bouncing.

Ethereum may simply be lagging behind Bitcoin because the two apex cryptos don’t always trade in unison. If Ethereum can break up from the triangle, it has room to run about 13% higher, which is the measured move of the triangle pattern.

See Also: Has Bitcoin Bottomed Or Will It Continue The Downtrend? Here's What 4 Analysts And Traders Are Saying

The Ethereum Chart: Like Bitcoin, Ethereum regained support of the eight-day EMA on Tuesday but was struggling with the 21-day EMA, which currently aligns with the upper trendline of the triangle.

The crypto was likely having difficulty with the level due to lower-than-average bullish volume, which indicates Ethereum is in a period of consolidation. By late afternoon, Ethereum’s trading volume was measuring in at about 117,620 compared to the 10-day average of 179,032.

Ethereum will meet the apex of the triangle on Dec. 28 and if the pattern is recognized, traders can expect the crypto to break from the pattern before that date. If the break from the triangle is made on higher-than-average volume, traders can be more confident the pattern was recognized.

Ethereum has resistance above at $4,168.56 and $4.384.43 and support below at $3,949.45 and $3,610.91.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial. eth_dec._21.png

Related Link: Ray Dalio Reveals He Owns Ethereum And Bitcoin, Views Cash As 'Worst Investment'

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Crypto.com Partners With Los Angeles Women's Soccer Team

Crypto.com Partners With Los Angeles Women's Soccer Team

Cryptocurrency exchange and financial platform Crypto.com (CRYPTO: CRO) has become the official crypto partner of women’s soccer team Angel City Football Club (ACFC). The club is set to become a National Women's Soccer League expansion team that is expected to begin play in 2022.  read more
Someone Just Sent $494M In Bitcoin To An Anonymous Wallet

Someone Just Sent $494M In Bitcoin To An Anonymous Wallet

What happened: $494,723,060 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 3JrRgwE4uWX2XNyLtvjx8N8dDMszvQriz7 read more
This Wallet Just Transferred $499M Worth Of BTC

This Wallet Just Transferred $499M Worth Of BTC

What happened: $499,042,185 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 3NyfPfYTA1E4G8zfaAwh7sRxmknEgK4qXX read more
Someone Just Sent $729M In Bitcoin To An Anonymous Wallet

Someone Just Sent $729M In Bitcoin To An Anonymous Wallet

What happened: $729,799,371 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: bc1q5f8rcujnjpj97dw7cgavhvg6xyexdz7tltgqlr read more