Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Shares of several cryptocurrency-related companies, including Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT), are trading higher in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bullish comments from Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) as well as founder and CEO of Block Inc (NYSE:SQ), may have impacted cryptocurrency markets Monday night. Dorsey suggested that Bitcoin will eventually replace the U.S. Dollar about 2 hours before Bitcoin began surging.

Yes, Bitcoin will — jack� (@jack) December 21, 2021

Coinbase is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. The stock was up 3.18% at $245.62 at publication time.

Marathon Digital is focused on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine the digital assets. Shares were up 6.78% at $34.67 at publication time.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The stock was up 5.46% at $23.75 at publication time.

BTC, ETH Price Action: At publication time, Bitcoin was up 6.73% at $48,881 over a 24-hour period and Ethereum was up 5.95% at $4,011.62 over a 24-hour period.

Photo: EivindPedersen from Pixabay.