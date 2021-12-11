As Flexa Begins Accepting Shiba Inu, Here's A Look At Some Of The Meme Coin's Recent Mainstream Adoptions

by Shanthi Rexaline
December 11, 2021 2:57 pm
As Flexa Begins Accepting Shiba Inu, Here's A Look At Some Of The Meme Coin's Recent Mainstream Adoptions

Even as Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is resisting calls to list Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), the meme currency has managed to make progress with mainstream adoption.

What Happened: The latest to join the SHIB bandwagon is Flexa, a pureplay digital payment network. Shiba Inu can be used for payments anywhere Flexa is accepted, including more than 40,000 stores across the U.S., the company said in a tweet.

Shiba Inu holders can download SPEDN at spedn.io to make instant SHIB payments as of Friday, Flexa said. The payment processor also noted that it is offering 20% off for SHIB payments at theater chain Regal Movies, a subsidiary of Cineworld Group plc (PNK: CNNWF).

In late November, Regal announced that it is partnering with Flexa so that patrons can pay for movie tickets, popcorn and other concession items using a host of digital currencies, including Shiba Inu.

Recent Successes For Shiba Inu: As recently as this week, BitPay said its platform can now accept payments in Shina Inu, with consumers allowed to buy, store and swap the meme coin in the BitPay Wallet app. Wednesday, cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp announced support for SHIB. The exchange said in a blog post, deposits and withdrawals were open for the crypto and that trading began Thursday.

Travel booking firm Travala also began accepting SHIB this week, allowing customers to book luxury vacations in over 230 countries using the crypto.

Canadian healthcare company Ask The Doctor recently began accepting Shiba Inu from its healthcare partners. The firm previously said it had acquired 31 billion Shiba Inu tokens worth $1.5 million.

SHIB was listed on cryptocurrency exchange Kraken on Nov. 30. Tech-focused ecommerce retailer Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) announced in late November it will begin accepting SHIB as a form of payment on its platform in time for the holidays. The meme currency was officially accepted for payment by Newegg on Thursday.

It remains to be seen if ecommerce giant Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) can take a leaf out of Newegg's playbook.

AMC, Robinhood Next In Line? AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aron said in mid-November that the theater chain could soon start using SHIB as a payment option. AMC is the largest theater chain in the world, with about 950 theaters and 10,500 screens globally.

Meanwhile, Robinhood has been non-committal despite mounting pressure over a SHIB listing. SHIB's loyal followers have floated a signature campaign on change.org to mobilize support for a potential listing on the trading app, The petition currently has about 546,150 signatures.

At last check, Shiba Inu was trading 1.32% to $0.000034.

