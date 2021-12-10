Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
December 10, 2021 6:47 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 3.88% lower at $0.17 over 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning.

What’s Moving? DOGE has plunged 18.78% over a seven-day trailing period.

The meme cryptocurrency traded 0.96% lower against Bitcoin and rose 2% against Ethereum.

Since the year began, DOGE has gained 2889.67%. It fell 37.24% in the last 30 days and 29.44% in a 90-day period.

DOGE rose to an all-time high of $0.74 in May. At press time, it traded 79.96% below that level.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE declined in tandem with other large coins at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 4.48% to $2.26 trillion.

DOGE was the most mentioned coin at press time on Twitter, as per Cointrendz data. It attracted 4,715 tweets. The next mentioned name was Bitcoin, which attracted 2,341 tweets.

Cryptocurrencies plunged on Thursday after China Evergrande Group (OTC:EGRNF) defaulted on a debt obligation. Electricity shortages in Kazakhstan were another reason the apex coin took a hit, as per an analyst.

DOGE-co creator Billy Markus had his say on the Evergrande-led cryptocurrency carnage on Thursday. 

Dogecoin-bull and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Thursday that he was thinking of quitting his jobs and "becoming an influencer full-time.” The comment by Musk attracted plenty of attention from cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Read Next: Reddit Tests New Website Aimed At Extending Ethereum-Based Community Points To More Subreddits

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

These Coins Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Continue To Strike Major Gains Today Even As Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Slump

These Coins Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Continue To Strike Major Gains Today Even As Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Slump

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Thursday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu tumbled. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide — Analyst Suggests Other Factors Contributing To Crypto Carnage Beside Evergrande Woes

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide — Analyst Suggests Other Factors Contributing To Crypto Carnage Beside Evergrande Woes

Major coins dived into the red Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 5.63% to $2.26 trillion. What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dropped 3.6% to $48,741.25 over 24 hours. The apex coin has fallen 14.39% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Trading Flat Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Trading Flat Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded largely flat early Thursday morning. It was down 0.29% at $0.18 over 24 hours. Why Is It Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 13.72% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Shiba Inu To Begin Trading On Bitstamp While Dogecoin Snub Continues

Shiba Inu To Begin Trading On Bitstamp While Dogecoin Snub Continues

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp said Wednesday it has added support for Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and three other cryptocurrencies on its platform. read more