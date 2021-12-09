Reddit Tests New Website Aimed At Extending Ethereum-Based Community Points To More Subreddits

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
December 9, 2021 1:21 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Reddit Tests New Website Aimed At Extending Ethereum-Based Community Points To More Subreddits

Social media portal Reddit has launched a new website for its Community Points beta program.

What Happened: The website opens the way for both users and moderators to register on a waitlist in order to utilize the Community Points feature.

“Community Points are the first step towards a different future for online communities,” Reddit said on the new website.

The points can be earned by users through eligible subreddits as they post or participate in discussions. The points have utility within the community as they are used for governance, but they can also be swapped for other cryptocurrencies or tokens outside of the community.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

Why It Matters: In January, Reddit had announced a partnership with the Ethereum Foundation with the intent of accelerating progress on scaling and developing large-scale applications like Community Points on the platform.

In November, a Reddit engineer disclosed that 80,000 Reddit users are already testing Community Points on the r/cryptocurrency and r/FortNiteBR subreddits. The tokens are live on the Rinkeby testnet powered by the Arbitrum network — an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution.

Arbitrum was selected by Reddit in July after it held a “Scaling Bake-Off” as it was deemed decentralized, developer-friendly and capable of a broad ecosystem support.

On the Community Points website, Reddit highlighted the fact that while communities are “the lifeblood of the Internet” on present day internet they are not “in charge of their own destiny.”

“Instead, they are controlled by the large platforms that hold all the power online. It is time for a change.”

A recent job posting indicated that Reddit could potentially be planning a non fungible token marketplace.

Price Action: At press time, ETH traded 1.47% higher at $4,383.70 over 24 hours.

Read Next: Crypto Daily: Is V-Shaped Recovery In The Cards For Bitcoin, Why Ethereum Is Rising Amid Bearish Sentiments And More

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Crypto Daily: Is V-Shaped Recovery In The Cards For Bitcoin, Why Ethereum Is Rising Amid Bearish Sentiments And More

Crypto Daily: Is V-Shaped Recovery In The Cards For Bitcoin, Why Ethereum Is Rising Amid Bearish Sentiments And More

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded above the $50,000 mark at press time as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 2.31% to $2.40 trillion. read more
Animal Capital, WonderFi Partnering To Drive Crypto And DeFi Adoption By Minorities And Gen Z

Animal Capital, WonderFi Partnering To Drive Crypto And DeFi Adoption By Minorities And Gen Z

With a goal of bringing DeFi technology to the masses, WonderFi has teamed up with Animal Capital to launch Money Goals. read more
If You Invested $1,000 In The Sandbox Coin (SAND) When Snoop Dogg Announced Partnership, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

If You Invested $1,000 In The Sandbox Coin (SAND) When Snoop Dogg Announced Partnership, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

The quest to obtain and invest in virtual land in the metaverse has picked up. Sales volume for NFTs related to the metaverse has risen since Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) became the new name for social media platform company Facebook Inc. read more
Bitcoin Bottom Needs Time 'To Be Built,' Ethereum Network Upgrade On The Cards, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Still Down

Bitcoin Bottom Needs Time 'To Be Built,' Ethereum Network Upgrade On The Cards, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Still Down

Major coins traded flat Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched 0.42% lower over 24 hours to $2.35 trillion.  What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 0.06% higher at $50,725.20 over 24 hours. The apex coin has fallen 11.51% over a seven-day trailing period. read more