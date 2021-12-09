Shiba Partners With Australia's Biggest Game Developer For Multiplayer Collectable Card Game As Part Of Gaming Foray

byShanthi Rexaline
December 9, 2021 1:40 pm
Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which revealed in late November plans to enter the gaming and metaverse sectors, has taken another step in that direction.

What Happened: Australian game developer PlaySide Studios announced Wednesday it has entered into a material fixed price work-for-hire development agreement with Shiba Inu Games. The agreement calls for PlaySide to provide production, design, engineering, art, user interface and experience development services to Shiba Inu Games on a new game title during the agreement period of eight months.

Shiba Inu Games, though a separate entity, exists within the larger Shiba ecosystem. The game will draw from the art of the SHIB token's Shiboshi NFT and will feature card collection, strategy and battle mechanics. Shiboshis are a collection of 10,000 exclusive Shiba Inu-generated NFTs released Oct. 14 written on the Ethereum Blockchain.

The multiplayer collectable card game, according to the Australian company, is planned to be deployed on multiple platforms. It is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2023.

Related Link: After Kraken Listing, Robinhood Under Pressure To Add Shiba Inu: Will The Trading App Yield?

The official twitter account for the Shiba ecosystem, going by the handle @Shibtoken tweeted concerning the collaboration.

PlaySide is the game studio that has developed popular titles such as "Age of Darkness" and "Jumanji Epic Run."

Why It's Important: The partnership will leverage booming global trends such as the metaverse and the growing popularity of new technologies such as cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens and blockchain gaming, PlaySide said.

The blockchain gaming foray will likely help the Shiba Inu community to improve the project's use cases and in the process of improving adoption. This could give the dog-themed crypto an edge over its bigger rival Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Shiba Inu is down 4.31% over 24 hours at $0.000035.

Related Link: Shiba Inu Trends In India: What You Need To Know

Cryptocurrency News Global Markets

