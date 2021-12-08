This Wallet Just Transferred $98M Worth Of ETH

byBenzinga Insights
December 8, 2021 12:23 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Wallet Just Transferred $98M Worth Of ETH

What happened: $98,608,887.00 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x8d5c7248890b9ec149068d01aee7e89d31a41959

$98 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xe9405bd9845a488e4c5e5e6d972fea932e2e4a3c

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

You can view more details about the transaction here.

According to Glassnode, there are 141,765.00 Ethereum wallets with over $100,000 in ETH.

See Also: Best Crypto Apps 2021 and Best Crypto Portfolio Trackers

Price Action: Ethereum is up 1% in the past 24 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Crypto Whale Just Moved $194M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Gemini

Crypto Whale Just Moved $194M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Gemini

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $194,465,190.00 worth of Ethereum off Gemini today. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 0x96ec13657d2a31b955fd75f5b5de70cbf5954db7 read more
Crypto Whale Just Moved $56M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Gemini

Crypto Whale Just Moved $56M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Gemini

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $56,847,363 worth of Ethereum off Gemini today. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 0xea3ec2a08fee18ff4798c2d4725ded433d94151d read more
Crypto Whale Just Moved $73M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Gemini

Crypto Whale Just Moved $73M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Gemini

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $73,748,678.00 worth of Ethereum off Gemini today. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 0x96ec13657d2a31b955fd75f5b5de70cbf5954db7 read more
This Wallet Just Transferred $52M Worth Of ETH

This Wallet Just Transferred $52M Worth Of ETH

What happened: $52,468,932.00 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x9fc6bef0702cf47dcd2e5a42b48e19aed8732499 read more