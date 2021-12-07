Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

byAdam Eckert
December 7, 2021 11:48 am
Cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), are trading higher Tuesday amid a rise in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin and Ethereum fell sharply lower over the weekend amid increasing concerns about the COVID-19 omicron variant. Crypto seems to be recovering today with overall markets as some omicron variant concerns ease.

Marathon Digital is focused on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine the digital assets. The stock was up 8.51% at $45.37 at publication time.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The stock was up 5.97% at $29.84 at publication time.

Coinbase is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. The stock was up 7.79% at $284.12 at publication time.

BTC, ETH Price Action: At publication time, Bitcoin was up 4.86% at $51,465 over a 24-hour period and Ethereum was up 5.54% at $4,359.84 over a 24-hour period.

Photo: kevin92 from Pixabay.

