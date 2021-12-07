Is Ethereum About To 'Suck Liquidity' Out Of Other Cryptos And 'Have A Run?' Here's What 5 Analysts Are Saying

Five popular cryptocurrency analysts remain bullish on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) after the cryptocurrency rebounded on Monday night.

What Happened: Kaleo, a pseudonymous technical analyst who has more than 453,000 followers on Twitter, said that Ethereum — which he calls “the king of the layer 1 altcoins” — has a chance to suck liquidity from the rest of the market and have a run of its own.

ETH is so bullish after the most recent flush it’s not even funny. We’ve seen a major rotation play among the alt L1s the past few months. It only makes sense that the king of the L1s finally has a chance to suck liquidity from the rest of the market and have a run of its own. — K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) December 6, 2021

The Crypto Dog, another Twitter-popular cryptocurrency analyst, told his almost 702,000 followers on Twitter that he believes Ethereum will touch new all-time highs by Christmas.

$ETH new highs by Christmas I reckon — The Crypto Dog (@TheCryptoDog) December 6, 2021

Amsterdam-based popular cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe, said he believes that the best moment to buy altcoins is in December and he is watching Ethereum.

Cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen also highlighted his bullishness on Ethereum by tweeting an emoji of a rocket along with the words “$ETH.”

Justin Bennett, a cryptocurrency analyst and trader with over 93,000 Twitter followers, has advised investors that there is no need to panic because Ethereum is down 11.5% from its all-time high. However, he urged them to stay cautious.

He noted that the Ethereum-Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) pair is in “full beast mode” and climbing.

$ETHBTC in full beast mode. Now above 0.082 and climbing. The objective is 0.10-0.11, so there's still room to move higher in the next few weeks. The objective from the January breakout is 0.16.$ETH $BTC https://t.co/KRcVm0EXGW pic.twitter.com/rPC5sjwwkO — Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) December 6, 2021

Why It Matters: Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has outperformed apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin year-to-date following the rise in popularity of non fungible tokens (NFTs).

Ethereum’s year-to-date gains are 498.03%, compared to Bitcoin’s gains of 74.09% for the same period. However, Ethereum is currently down 9.8% from its all-time high of $4,859.50 touched last month.

Price Action: Ethereum is up 7.5% during the past 24 hours, trading at $4,380.21 at press time.

